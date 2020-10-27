Tyson Foods Pilots Stoneridge MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System to Improve Trucking Safety via Enhanced Driver Vision

SPRINGDALE, Ark. and NOVI, Mich., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is testing a new technology to improve safety for its truck drivers. The Stoneridge MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS) replaces traditional rear and side-view mirrors with integrated exterior mounted cameras and interior mounted monitors to help give drivers a more complete view of the road and the truck's surroundings, including common blind spots.

The health and safety of Tyson team members is the company's top priority, and this project is part of its more than $500 million investment in technology and automation over the past three years.

Tyson, which operates one of the nation's largest refrigerated trucking fleets, has been working with Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, to develop and install the MirrorEye CMS on 55 company trucks. Stoneridge's evaluation period has garnered more than 9 million miles, or real-world MirrorEye testing, which involved driver feedback from multiple fleets and contributed to improvements in the system. Tyson is the largest refrigerated fleet to commercially adopt MirrorEye outside the evaluation period.

MirrorEye is designed to improve driver vision and reduce blind spots by providing a wider field of view. It is also intended to enhance vision at night and during inclement weather.

"Installing MirrorEye is about helping drivers make better, more informed driving decisions," said Kyle Neely, senior vice president, distribution, Tyson Foods. "When drivers have a more complete and real-time view of their surroundings, they're able to do their job even better. As a carrier of choice and industry leader, we have a responsibility to improve the safety of our drivers, as well as everyone on the road."

"Tyson advocates for safety and sustainability, making it an exemplary partner to champion our shared values and showcase the safety and sustainability benefits MirrorEye has to offer," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge.

MirrorEye was the first camera monitor system to receive a federal exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), allowing MirrorEye-equipped trucks to operate on the road with an integrated system of cameras and digital displays as an alternative to conventional mirrors.

Stoneridge continues to work closely in partnership with fleets to further advance its CMS technology and plans for MirrorEye to become part of a larger system for successive improvements in fleet risk management.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Stoneridge solutions power vehicle intelligence systems, provide dramatic increases in fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve safety and security for everyone on the road. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

