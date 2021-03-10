TytoCare Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and telehealth platform for AI-powered, on-demand remote medical examinations, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The company was ranked fourth in the Health category.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived — making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

TytoCare enables users to perform comprehensive physical examinations of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, lungs, as well as heart rate and body temperature. The solution fully replicates an in-person visit from any location, any time, allowing for on-demand diagnoses of primary and chronic care situations.

During the pandemic, TytoCare has accelerated the rollout of its telehealth solution and developed new features to help health organizations address COVID-19, fully realizing telehealth's potential at this critical time. Hospitals, health systems and insurers across North America, Europe, Israel and Asia are rapidly embracing TytoCare to examine quarantined and isolated patients, as well as to continue providing the best remote primary and chronic care. This allows doctors to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor the situation from a safe distance, minimizing physical contact and reducing the heavy load on ERs and clinics.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Health Companies for 2021," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "In the past year we witnessed the dramatic acceleration of telehealth worldwide and have seen healthcare systems, insurers, and patients increasingly adopt TytoCare's unique solution. We are constantly innovating and developing new AI-powered telehealth solutions that will continue to transform primary care by putting healthcare further in the hands of consumers."

This honor follows a momentous year for TytoCare, in which the company experienced a 2.5X increase in revenue and announced numerous new partnerships with health organizations worldwide, including Blue Cross Blue Shield and Spectrum Health. The company introduced an AI-Powered Diagnostic Support Solution that provides clinicians with advanced insights for informed remote diagnoses and launched an FDA-cleared fingertip Pulse Oximeter (SpO 2 ) device that enables users to check blood oxygen saturation levels and heart rate at home. TytoCare also recently announced a significantly oversubscribed Series D extension round, which doubled the company's valuation and made for $100M raised over the last 10 months.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

TytoCare Press Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1-323-283-8176

SOURCE Tyto Care

Related Links

https://www.tytocare.com/

