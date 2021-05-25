TytoCare Named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 List for 2021

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced that it was named to the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. The annual list features private venture-backed companies whose breakthroughs are influencing business and market competition at an accelerated pace.

TytoCare's telehealth solution enables users to perform comprehensive physical examinations of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, as well as measure blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and body temperature. The solution fully replicates an in-person visit from any location, any time, allowing for on-demand remote diagnoses of primary and chronic care situations.

This honor follows a year of accelerated growth for TytoCare, in which the company experienced a 2.5X increase in revenue and announced numerous new partnerships with health organizations worldwide, including Blue Cross Blue Shield and Henry Ford Health System. The company recently introduced an AI-Powered Diagnostic Support Solution that provides clinicians with advanced insights for informed remote diagnoses and launched an FDA-cleared fingertip Pulse Oximeter (SpO 2 ) device that enables users to check blood oxygen saturation levels and heart rate at home. The Pulse Oximeter is the latest addition to TytoCare's telehealth solution, bringing the company even closer to full remote, clinic-level testing capabilities from the comfort of home. TytoCare also recently announced a significantly oversubscribed Series D extension round, which doubled the company's valuation and made for $155M raised to date.

"We are proud to be included on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list for 2021," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "In the past year we witnessed healthcare systems, insurers, and patients increasingly adopt TytoCare's unique telehealth solution, which is transforming primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. To be recognized by CNBC as a disruptor in the healthcare space is a tremendous honor, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve to meet the needs of patients and providers worldwide."

TytoCare has received notable recognition for its dramatic growth over the past year, including being listed in Fast Company's 10 most innovative health companies of 2021, being awarded the 2020 North American Remote Medical Examination Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan, and listed on the CB Insights Digital Health 150 for two years in a row in 2019 and 2020.

The companies on the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list were selected by CNBC's editorial staff and its Disruptor 50 Advisory Council based on a proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative information.

Learn more about why TytoCare was selected as one of the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 here.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to physicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, blood oxygen levels, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 150 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com.

