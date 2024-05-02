ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U Brands introduces a fresh wave of creativity with its debut Malibu Permanent Marker Set, where bold, vibrant colors meet innovative design. As U Brands boldly declares, "Refuse to Be Basic," this new collection invites artists, professionals, and creatives everywhere to elevate their coloring experience. This isn't just an enhancement of the typical marker; it's a complete reimagining that promises to invigorate your projects with vibrancy and flair.

U Brands introduces a fresh wave of creativity with its debut Malibu Permanent Marker Set. Post this Designed For U, Designed By U. U Brands Introduces Bold Color to Outshine the Basic Sharp Point



These fine-tip markers deliver sharp lines and bold statements, equipped with quick-drying, low-odor, smear, and fade-resistant ink that ensures each stroke pops and lasts. But the Malibu Set is more than just about color; it's about sophisticated design. From the foil-printed barrels to the iconic U Clip and color-coded caps, every detail enhances your creative toolkit, elevating it with style and functionality.

Joining the "Refuse to Be Basic" movement with the Malibu Set means changing more than just your tools—it's about changing your perspective. "This set invites everyone to step away from the traditional sharp point and embrace a new way of expressing themselves, with intensity and flair that only our markers can deliver," says Michelle Gangi, VP of Product Development & Channel Marketing.

Are you ready to make the switch?

The Malibu Permanent Marker Set is here to infuse your world with unmatched vibrancy and precision. Now available at Target, step into a realm where your creativity knows no bounds. Discover the difference and elevate your art with the Malibu Permanent Marker Set.

Find your Malibu Permanent Marker Set here: U Brands 30pk Permanent Markers - Multicolored at Target

