U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies

"U by Kotex is launching the With U, She Can program because we believe that a woman's period should never stand in the way of her progress. Period," said Amber Akisanya, Brand Manager for U by Kotex. "The reality is that for millions of women a period is doing just that."

One in five low-income women report missing work, school or similar events due to lack of access to period supplies.2 These instances were linked to reported feelings of embarrassment, disappointment and depression.

"Through the support of the With U, She Can program, we will work together to shed light on the consequences that the lack of access to period products can have on the lives of individuals, and inspire others to take steps to address period poverty in their communities," added Joanne Samuel Goldblum, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance for Period Supplies. "Because of the multi-year commitment from U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies and our allied programs will be able to serve thousands of individuals who currently face challenges in accessing the period products they need."

U by Kotex has provided the Alliance for Period Supplies with an initial donation of 2 million products this year and is committed to similar donations each year for the next three years of its founding sponsorship. Throughout the year, select retail partners will also team up with U by Kotex to increase that initial commitment, linking purchases of U by Kotex products to an additional donation to reach even more individuals in need.

U by Kotex and Alliance for Period Supplies are proud to recognize activist Nadya Okamoto, Founder of the nonprofit organization PERIOD, as an inaugural donation recipient. PERIOD has established itself as a leader in addressing period poverty – working to drive the public conversation around menstruation and menstrual equity.

"Through my work, I've seen the negative impacts of lack of access to period products, including stretching product usage and use of substitute products like toilet paper, or even cardboard and socks," said Nadya Okamoto. "People treat periods as a taboo topic. But periods are natural, and menstrual hygiene is necessary. I'm partnering with U by Kotex to bring awareness to this necessary conversation."

For more information and ways to support With U, She Can and the Alliance for Period Supplies, visit UbyKotex.com.

About U by Kotex

Kimberly-Clark created the feminine care category with the launch of the Kotex brand 100 years ago. Now, U by Kotex®, a full line of feminine care pads, liners and tampons, continues to push category boundaries. By providing outstanding protection and unique design, the brand brings women a better feminine care experience overall.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Alliance for Period Supplies

The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@AllianceForPeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).

[KMB-B]



1 According to a 2018 U by Kotex survey conducted with YouGov

2 According to a 2018 U by Kotex survey conducted with YouGov

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-by-kotex-addresses-need-for-period-products-serves-as-founding-sponsor-of-alliance-for-period-supplies-300638863.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark