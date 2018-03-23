U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse

In the coming weeks, U-Haul will allocate warehouse space to store more than 300 U-Box portable moving and storage containers and lot space to accommodate 40 large U-Haul truck boxes – a sustainable solution for outdated fleet vehicles. These options will provide immediate and secure on-site storage for customers while self-storage rooms are being made.

The warehouse sits on 30.6 acres and will house a new regional office for future growth of the Greater Atlanta market. U-Haul operations will encompass about 108,000 square feet, meaning there is now 216,000 square feet of logistical space for lease. Companies wishing to relocate to the south side of Atlanta are encouraged to contact Jon Scoville, U-Haul Company of Western Georgia president, at (502) 382-7090 or jon_scoville@uhaul.com.

"We have been working to get this building for more than three years and we're thrilled to move on to the next step," Scoville stated. "This warehouse was known as the 'Space Center.' It once housed the AT&T® fiber optics division. We're excited to breathe life into the building after seven years of vacancy."

Contact U-Haul Mobility & Storage at Eagles Landing at (678) 379-5018 or stop by to see the progress. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

The recent acquisition of the Eagles Landing facility was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Scoville has already hired three Team Members and expects to employ a staff of 20 or more when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in Eagles Landing. U-Haul always encourages local contractors to bid on renovation work.

The facility will feature a sidewalk expansion for customers who arrive by golf cart, and will maintain an electrical charging station for golf carts and electric-powered automobiles. There will be service for propane-powered vehicles as well.

"The Eagles Landing community is growing and we are proud to be part of it," Scoville said. "Plus, with 30 acres at our disposal, we're going to create a walking and biking path to keep true to the U-Haul commitment to health and wellness."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

