U-Haul Closes Repair Shop in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul-owned Marietta Shop at 543 Cobb Parkway S. closed its doors on April 19.

The maintenance shop had serviced equipment since 1998, according to U-Haul Area District Vice President Doug Weston. Twenty-five Team Members were let go as a result of the closure.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate facilities, or cease certain business operations at locations.

Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores or shops.

Regional U-Haul equipment is now being serviced at the new West Atlanta Repair facility at 120 James Aldredge Blvd. in Atlanta, which opened on April 22 at the site of a former Gannett® printing facility. The shop also serves as home to regional U-Haul marketing company offices.

Find U-Haul store and neighborhood dealer locations near you at uhaul.com/locations.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

