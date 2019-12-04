U-Haul of Jackson Limits Operations, Hours at Older Location

JACKSON, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving and Storage of Jackson at 173 Airways Blvd. has closed its hitch bay, ceased U-Box® operations, and limited its business hours. The changes were made on Nov. 30.

The location, which has been serving Jackson customers since 1977, will continue operating as a U-Haul® moving and self-storage facility despite the stoppage of hitch installations and U-Box container rentals and storage.

U-Haul of Jackson's amended store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Monday. It is closed Tuesday-Wednesday. As a result of the closing hitch bay and new hours, 10 Team Members were let go.

Jackson residents can continue to have their hitch and U-Box needs met at U-Haul Moving & Storage at Old Hickory at 732 Old Hickory Blvd., which opened its new retail showroom, hitch bay and additional services on Nov. 1 at the former Kmart® store. Customers will find a full line of moving supplies, boxes, hitch accessories, bike racks and more at the new facility.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, or cease certain business operations at locations. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

Find U-Haul store and neighborhood dealer locations near you at uhaul.com/locations.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:



Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

