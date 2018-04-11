U-Haul to Showcase Company's Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco

"We're excited to unveil our top-of-the-line self-storage facility," said Matthew McMillan, U-Haul Company of North Austin president. "This will be our first climate-controlled self-storage facility in Waco as we look to invest more into this growing community."

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Texas Central Parkway opened in 1995, offering truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and outdoor drive-up self-storage. Work on a new building began in summer 2016, with more 18 months of construction yielding a pristine 16,023-square-foot space with 372 climate-controlled self-storage units. The facility offers U-Haul Remote 24/7® access, high-tech security features and affordable price points.

The updated 2.11-acre property includes a warehouse for U-Box moving and portable storage containers. There will be approximately 100 U-Box containers on site for rent.

"Business in Waco is booming and we are excited to serve new residents and lifetime Waco families," general manager Marcus Brown said. "SpaceX, Dr. Pepper and a plethora of warehouses are bringing jobs to this community. Many people need our state-of-the-art self-storage and moving products. This new facility will proudly represent Waco for many years."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Texas Central Parkway at (254) 751-7019 or stop by to visit Brown and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Marcus has lived in Waco for his whole life and treats his customers like family," McMillan said. "He is the perfect person to run this facility. Our neighbors have demanded our climate-controlled self-storage product, and Marcus is the man to provide it."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to more than 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers and 40,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers more than 581,000 rooms and more than 51 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-to-showcase-companys-newest-self-storage-facility-in-waco-300628187.html

SOURCE U-Haul