U. S. Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar Tours Northern Vertex's Moss Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to report that U. S. Congressman Gosar visited the Company's Moss Gold Mine located in NW Arizona.

Ken Berry, President and CEO stated, "Congressman Gosar has always been supportive of our efforts in bringing the Moss Mine forward from an exploration project to become a producing mine and a significant employer. All of us here at Northern Vertex greatly appreciate his contribution to the success of the Moss Gold Mine over the past 8 years."

Dr. Gosar was accompanied by Tyler Carlson, CEO and Rick Campos, COO of Mohave Electric Co-operative (MEC) and senior Vertex personnel on the review of progress of the 24.9 KV powerline, which will allow Northern Vertex to decommission its diesel generators and move to grid power supplied by MEC.

The Company would like to thank Dr. Gosar for his recommendation that Northern Vertex consider the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Loan Program (EECLP) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The EECLP provides funds to reduce emissions from generation of electricity and help strengthen rural economies through job creation for energy efficiency and conservation projects. MEC has provided invaluable technical assistance in the design of the powerline and provision of EECLP funds for the construction of the powerline.

Dr. Gosar is Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and invited Northern Vertex to make a presentation on the permitting challenges of the Moss Mine Expansion Project to the Caucus. The resultant cooperation between federal, state, county and city government agencies and other stakeholders in the NEPA permitting process enabled community-based solutions, timely approval of the Mine Plan of Operation, and a plan that ensures excellent environmental stewardship.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine, the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer.

