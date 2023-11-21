U-T San Diego Names Blanchard a Winner of the Metro San Diego Top Workplaces 2023 Award

News provided by

Blanchard

21 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

The organization wins for the eighth year in a row

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by U-T San Diego Top Workplaces.

This is the eighth straight year that Blanchard has won the award. It is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third party administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"I'm proud that our company has won this award eight years in a row, and humbled that responses from our employees are the reason for this recognition. It is positive reinforcement of the pride we take in our culture of inclusion and innovation," says Scott Blanchard, President of Blanchard.

"Being recognized with this award is especially meaningful for us because we strive to build a unique culture that supports and honors our employees. It is really an award for every person in the company—and it inspires me to continue to partner with my team to improve the human experience at Blanchard," says Kristin Brookins Costello, Blanchard's Chief Organizational Excellence Officer.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Blanchard
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Learn more at www.blanchard.com.

SOURCE Blanchard

Also from this source

Announcing Fearless Innovation™ from Blanchard®

Announcing Fearless Innovation™ from Blanchard®

Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announces the release of Fearless...
Propel by Blanchard® Members Gain Access to Cloverleaf Automated Coaching™

Propel by Blanchard® Members Gain Access to Cloverleaf Automated Coaching™

Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announced today that Cloverleaf Automated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.