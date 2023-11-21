U-T San Diego Names Blanchard a Winner of the Metro San Diego Top Workplaces 2023 Award

The organization wins for the eighth year in a row

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by U-T San Diego Top Workplaces.

This is the eighth straight year that Blanchard has won the award. It is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third party administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"I'm proud that our company has won this award eight years in a row, and humbled that responses from our employees are the reason for this recognition. It is positive reinforcement of the pride we take in our culture of inclusion and innovation," says Scott Blanchard, President of Blanchard.

"Being recognized with this award is especially meaningful for us because we strive to build a unique culture that supports and honors our employees. It is really an award for every person in the company—and it inspires me to continue to partner with my team to improve the human experience at Blanchard," says Kristin Brookins Costello, Blanchard's Chief Organizational Excellence Officer.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

