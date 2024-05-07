U-tec Heads to New York to Preview Next Generation Smart Home ULTRALOQ Locks: Bolt Fingerprint Matter and Bolt NFC

Bolt Fingerprint Matter Offers Connectivity & Integration with Matter Supported Platforms

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec , the leader in smart home solutions, heads to Well Home to preview new additions to its smart home ULTRALOQ lock series: Bolt Fingerprint Matter and Bolt NFC that lets consumers embrace a more intelligent, more secure, and connected lifestyle.

World's First Fingerprint Smart Deadbolt with Matter Over Thread ULTRALOQ's First Apple Home Biometric NFC Smart Deadbolt

Bolt Fingerprint Matter is the world's first smart fingerprint deadbolt lock that supports Matter-Over-Thread technology, ensuring seamless integration with various smart home devices for a future-proof experience. An advanced smart lock offering a six-in-one unlocking experience (fingerprint recognition, passcodes, mobile app access, and backup keys ) and multi-layered security, Bolt Fingerprint Matter creates a unified smart home ecosystem by seamlessly integrating with Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Apple Home, or Amazon Alexa. With its advanced fingerprint recognition and mobile control, Bolt Fingerprint Matter provides effortless and secure access management, in a stylish and durable design. 8 AA batteries offer extended battery life up to one year. Available Q3 2024, MSRP $299.

Bolt NFC will be ULTRALOQ's first smart lock that supports Apple Home Key with built-in WiFi and an NFC card and provides unparalleled connectivity, utility, security, and home integration. Users can unlock with a single tap of their iPhone or Apple watch. And if your iPhone runs out of battery, it can still be used to unlock the door within five hours. The Bolt NFC offers 8 AA extended battery life up to one year. Available Q3 2024, MSRP $249.

"ULTRALOQ smart locks combine advanced fingerprint technology, Bluetooth connectivity, Matter platform support, and a sleek design that provides homeowners with keyless entry options and robust security features," said Clark Ruan, vice president of U-tec. "Regardless of whether your smart home is powered by Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Apple Home, or Amazon Alexa, our smart home products provide secure connectivity, unparalleled performance, and exceptional reliability."

U-tec's smart home security & automation ecosystem U home can simultaneously control and synchronize multiple devices, creating a central command center for smart home appliances and allowing users to access, control, and monitor their devices with just a single tap. U home manages the smart lock system, security cameras, bulbs, switches and plugs. The smart devices are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings for voice control.

About U-tec

U-tec is a pioneering force in smart home security, dedicated to redefining how people safeguard their homes with innovative, user-friendly solutions. Founded in 2015, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create intuitive and reliable smart home solutions. For more information, please visit www.u-tec.com .

