U-tec Introduces Ultimate Smart Home Compatibility with the New ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint Matter Smart Locks at CES

News provided by

U-tec

07 Jan, 2024, 20:42 ET

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-tec is headed to CES and will launch the next generation of its award-winning flagship ULTRALOQ Bolt series, the ULTRALOQ Bolt Matter Fingerprint Edition, one of the world's first smart Wi-Fi deadbolt compatible with Matter. U-tec will be at CES exhibiting at the Venetian Expo, booth 52623 and at ShowStoppers, January 9 in Las Vegas.

Continue Reading
World's First Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt Compatible With Matter
Bolt Fingerprint Matter is an advanced smart lock offering a six-in-one unlocking experience and multi-layered security. This device seamlessly integrates with Matter connectivity, creating a unified smart home ecosystem. With advanced fingerprint recognition and mobile control, it allows effortless and secure access management, all in a stylish and durable design.

Regardless of whether your smart home is powered by Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Apple Home, or Amazon Alexa, you will enjoy peace of mind with a smart home interconnected by Matter.

"We are proud to work with Matter to launch this life-changing digital experience for consumers that lets them integrate their ULTRALOQ smart locks with other Matter compatible devices into users' daily routines," said Clark Ruan, VP of U-tec. 

Three key features of ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint Matter include: 

Cutting-Edge Support for Matter over Thread

ULTRALOQ Bolt Fingerprint Matter uniquely supports Matter over Thread technology, ensuring seamless integration with various smart home devices for a future-proof experience.

Six-in-One Unlocking Methods for Keyless Experience

Offering multiple unlocking methods such as fingerprint recognition, passcodes, mobile app access, and backup keys, the smart lock ensures unparalleled security with flexibility.

Extended Battery Life of up to one year

Designed to support 8 alkaline cells, the smart lock provides extended battery life and minimizes battery replacements, catering to today's dynamic and connected lifestyles.

About U-tec

U-tec's mission revolves around empowering homeowners with innovative, user-friendly smart home solutions. The company creates products that not only enhance security but also simplify daily life, offering peace of mind through accessible and reliable technology. Founded in 2015, the company has quickly established itself as an innovator in the industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create intuitive smart home solutions.

For more information, please visit www.u-tec.com.
Instagram: @utec.ultraloq
Twitter: @ultraloq
Facebook: @ultraloq
#smartliving #smarthome #uhome

SOURCE U-tec

