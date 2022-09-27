UAE Automotive Coatings Market Report 2022-2027 - High Investments by Market Players in R&D Activities

Sep 27, 2022, 09:45 ET
UAE automotive coatings market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period
The market growth can be attributed to the booming automotive industry and the introduction of stringent emissions regulations regarding coating products. Besides, high investments made by the market players in research & development activities to identify and develop durable and economical solutions are expected to drive the UAE automotive coatings market in the coming years.
As the automotive industry is transitioning towards sustainability due to growing environmental concerns, the demand for sustainable metal coating solutions is increasing since they have less residual toxicity and are more affordable than other automotive coatings.
Additionally, industry players are expanding their product portfolio to meet customer requirements for automotive coatings that provide better longevity and performance in extreme weather conditions, which is anticipated to fuel the UAE automotive coatings market in the forecast period.
Increased production and sales of light and highly fuel-efficient vehicles and the development of robust transportation and logistics sector are also propelling the growth of the UAE automotive coatings market. Increasing penetration of electric vehicles, and the launch of high-performance vehicles are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, macroeconomic factors such as the rising personal disposable income of consumers and ongoing economic activities are positively impacting the demand for automotive coatings.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast market size of the UAE automotive coatings market, in terms of value.
- To define, classify and forecast the UAE automotive coatings market on the basis of vehicle type, technology, resin type, application, demand category, region, and competition forecast.
- To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the UAE automotive coatings market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the UAE automotive coatings market.
- To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the UAE automotive coatings market.
- To strategically profile the leading players in the UAE automotive coatings market.
Highlights
- The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the UAE automotive coatings market owing to improving lifestyle of consumers and increasing passenger vehicle ownership.
- The water-borne technology is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the UAE automotive coatings market.
- Since water-borne coatings have low toxicity, they are being increasingly adopted with the changing environmental standards, which is contributing to the segment's fast growth.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE automotive coatings market.
- Delta Gulf Paints.
- Shaji Auto Paints Trading LLC
- Wellcoat Paints
- Al Danawi Stores Llc
- Mega Paints Trading Llc
- Al Mayar Coatings
- Kansai Paint Middle East
- Al Alwan Al Sehriah Auto Paint Trdg
- Abdul Rahman Car Paints Co
- KCC Corporation
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Two-Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- LCV
- M&HCV
- OTR
UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Technology:
- Water-Borne
- Solvent-Borne
- Powder Coating
- Others
UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Resin Type:
- Acrylic
- Alkyd
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Polyester
- Others
UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Application:
- Primer
- Clearcoat
- Basecoat
- Others
UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Demand Category:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Region:
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Sharjah
- Rest of UAE
