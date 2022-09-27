UAE Automotive Coatings Market Report 2022-2027 - High Investments by Market Players in R&D Activities

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR), By Technology (Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, Powder Coating, Others), By Resin Type, By Application, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE automotive coatings market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the booming automotive industry and the introduction of stringent emissions regulations regarding coating products. Besides, high investments made by the market players in research & development activities to identify and develop durable and economical solutions are expected to drive the UAE automotive coatings market in the coming years.

As the automotive industry is transitioning towards sustainability due to growing environmental concerns, the demand for sustainable metal coating solutions is increasing since they have less residual toxicity and are more affordable than other automotive coatings.

Additionally, industry players are expanding their product portfolio to meet customer requirements for automotive coatings that provide better longevity and performance in extreme weather conditions, which is anticipated to fuel the UAE automotive coatings market in the forecast period.

Increased production and sales of light and highly fuel-efficient vehicles and the development of robust transportation and logistics sector are also propelling the growth of the UAE automotive coatings market. Increasing penetration of electric vehicles, and the launch of high-performance vehicles are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, macroeconomic factors such as the rising personal disposable income of consumers and ongoing economic activities are positively impacting the demand for automotive coatings.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the UAE automotive coatings market, in terms of value.

To define, classify and forecast the UAE automotive coatings market on the basis of vehicle type, technology, resin type, application, demand category, region, and competition forecast.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the UAE automotive coatings market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the UAE automotive coatings market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the UAE automotive coatings market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the UAE automotive coatings market.

Highlights

The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the UAE automotive coatings market owing to improving lifestyle of consumers and increasing passenger vehicle ownership.

The water-borne technology is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the UAE automotive coatings market.

Since water-borne coatings have low toxicity, they are being increasingly adopted with the changing environmental standards, which is contributing to the segment's fast growth.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE automotive coatings market.

Delta Gulf Paints.

Shaji Auto Paints Trading LLC

Wellcoat Paints

Al Danawi Stores Llc

Mega Paints Trading Llc

Al Mayar Coatings

Kansai Paint Middle East

Al Alwan Al Sehriah Auto Paint Trdg

Abdul Rahman Car Paints Co

KCC Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

LCV

M&HCV

OTR

UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Technology:

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder Coating

Others

UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Application:

Primer

Clearcoat

Basecoat

Others

UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Aftermarket

UAE Automotive Coatings Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

