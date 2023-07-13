UAE Doors & Windows Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F: Surge in Infrastructure Projects and Government Incentives Such as UAE Vision 2031 Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Doors & Windows Market By Product Type (Doors & Windows), By Material Type (Wood, Aluminum, Glass, Others (Steel, PVC, etc.)), By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Doors & Windows Market is set to experience robust growth in the forecast period, driven by the surge in infrastructure projects across the country.

As part of its drive to expand land area, particularly for tourism purposes, the UAE has undertaken ambitious initiatives such as the creation of new islands. With billions of dollars being invested in infrastructure development, the doors & windows market is witnessing a significant boost. Doors and windows serve as essential movable barriers, providing access to the interiors of buildings, walls, and partitions.

Advancements in technology have revolutionized lifestyles, incorporating automation features such as sensors in doors and windows. While initially prevalent in the commercial sector, these technological advancements have permeated residential, educational, and other sectors, enhancing convenience and functionality.

UAE Vision 2031 changing the fortune



The United Arab Emirates has invested billions in infrastructure to boost the door and window market. Known for its tourism sector, the UAE is looking to expand its footprint in residential, commercial, and other sectors as well.



One of the main reasons for the expansion of the United Arab Emirates is the country does not want to rely on oil and gas, which has been its backbone since its inception. Vision 2031 aims to give the UAE government income from sectors other than oil & gas.



The country is also expecting to increase in FDI per year with the rapid urbanization of Dubai or Abu Dhabi and other emirates. UAE also gained an increase of 4% in its FDI in 2021 compared to 2020.



Latest Developments in UAE Doors & Windows Market



The UEA government is focused on increasing residential units in the country as the government aims to hand over 10,000 residential units by the end of 2022. Dubai plans to have 15,800 homes ready by the year 2026 for its nationals. These projects are expected to propel the UAE doors & windows market in the future.



Many hospitality projects, such as The Heart of Europe, which is a group of six islands in The World (Dubai), Atlantis, and the Royal and Wynn Resorts, are upcoming projects in the country. These projects are billions of dollars driving the growth of the doors & windows market in UAE.



UAE has a hot weather climate where the temperature rises above 50 degree Celsius with furious sandstorms. The country has started using UPVC windows and doors, which protects against harsh climate that requires little maintenance; with the temperature increasing every year due to UAE's geographic location, the market of UPVC doors & windows rising in the upcoming future.



Increasing Cost of Upcoming Models



As technology is increasing, the market is inclined towards automation, sensors, sound-proof doors, and windows. Therefore, the cost also has started increasing, which makes these models only for the premium segment population, causing a hindrance in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the UAE Doors & Windows market.

Glassium Industries LLC

Euwin FZC

Oryx Door Systems LLC

Goodwill uPVC Doors & Windows LLC

Cherwell Interiors

Tamco Gulf Ltd.

Swift Rooms LLC

AL Mimari Industrial L.L.C Abu Dhabi

Belmont Glass And Aluminium Cont.

Golden Tower Metal Industries LLC

Report Scope:



UAE Doors & Windows Market, By Product Type:

Windows

Doors

UAE Doors & Windows Market, By Material Type:

Aluminum

Wood

Glass

Others (Steel, PVC, etc.)

UAE Doors & Windows Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Office

Education

Kitchen

Others (Healthcare, Industrial, Airports, etc.)

UAE Doors & Windows Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

UAE Doors & Windows Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu-Dhabi

Sharjah

Other Emirates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsgss9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets