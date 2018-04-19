UAE Elevator & Escalator Market 2018-2024 - Improving Economic Conditions Will Drive the Market

UAE Elevator & Escalator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-24. In 2015, the market registered slow growth due to slump in oil prices, which hampered the infrastructural development projects in the country. The market is anticipated to record growth on the back of improving economic conditions in UAE. Growing urbanization rate, and rise in installation of elevators in the residential sector in UAE is forecast to boost the growth of Elevator and Escalator market. Amongst all the elevators segments, machine room elevators acquired highest revenue share of the market.



Over the past four years, UAE elevator and escalator market registered sluggish growth in terms of number of new installations attributed to change in government policies pertaining to devaluation of the currency as well as decline in construction market projects. However, upcoming new hotels and shopping malls coupled with growing government spending on infrastructural development projects and increasing inflow of FDI in the construction and retail sectors are some of the key factors that would revive growth of the UAE Elevator and Escalator market during the forecast period.



In UAE, the Northern region held major market for elevator and escalator in terms of volume owing to increasing infrastructure development activities, especially in the commercial and residential verticals. During the forecast period, Eastern and Western regions are expected to register higher growth in the market.



The report thoroughly covers the market by elevators and escalators types, sub-segments, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights

Historical data of Global Elevator and Escalator Market for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Global Elevator and Escalator Market until 2024

Historical data of UAE Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator and Escalator Revenue & Volume Market until 2024

Historical data of UAE Elevators Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevators Market Revenue & Volume until 2024

Historical data of UAE Escalators Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Escalators Market Revenue & Volume until 2024

Historical data of UAE Elevator and Escalator Vertical Market Revenue for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator and Escalator Vertical Market Revenue until 2024

Historical data of UAE Elevator and Escalator Regional Market Revenue for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator and Escalator Regional Market Revenue until 2024

Historical data of UAE Elevator and Escalator Service Market Revenue for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Elevator and Escalator Service Market Revenue until 2024

Market Trends

Players Market Share and Competitive Landscape

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Global Elevator & Escalator Market Overview

3.1 Global Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2023F)

3.2 Global Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Region (2017)



4 UAE Taxation Analysis



5 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Overview

5.1 Overview and Analysis

5.2 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

5.3 UAE Elevator & Escalator Industry Life Cycle

5.4 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Porter's Five Forces Model

5.5 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Type (2016 & 2024F)

5.6 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Services (2016 & 2024F)

5.7 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Vertical (2016 & 2024F)

5.8 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Region (2016 & 2024F)



6 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Analysis

6.2 Market Drivers

6.3 Market Restraints



7 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Trends



8 UAE Elevator Market Overview

8.1 Overview & Analysis

8.2 UAE Elevator Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

8.3 UAE Elevator Market Revenues, By Types

8.4 UAE Elevator Market Revenues, By Speed

8.5 UAE Elevator Market Revenues, By Stops

8.6 UAE Elevator Market Revenues, By Services

8.7 UAE Elevator Market Revenue, By Verticals

8.7.1 UAE Commercial Elevator Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.7.2 UAE Industrial Elevator Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.7.3 UAE Residential Elevator Market Revenues (2014-2024F)



9 UAE Escalator Market Overview

9.1 Overview & Analysis

9.2 UAE Escalator Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

9.3 UAE Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Types

9.3.1 UAE Moving Stairs Escalator Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024F)

9.3.2 UAE Moving Walkways Escalator Market Revenues & Volume (2014-2024F)

9.4 UAE Escalator Market Revenue, By Services

9.5 UAE Escalator Market Revenue, By Verticals



10 UAE Elevator & Escalator Services Market Overview

10.1 UAE Elevator & Escalator New Installation Market Revenues, (2014-2024F)

10.2 UAE Elevator & Escalator Modernization Market Revenues, (2014-2024F)

10.3 UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance Market Revenues, (2014-2024F)



11 UAE Elevator & Escalator Vertical Market Overview

11.1 UAE Elevator & Escalator Residential Market Revenues, By Vertical (2014-2024F)

11.2 UAE Elevator & Escalator Industrial Market Revenues, By Vertical (2014-2024F)

11.3 UAE Elevator & Escalator Commercial Market Revenues, By Vertical (2014-2024F)

11.4 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Opportunity Matrix, By Verticals (2024)



12 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market KPI



13 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Current and Upcoming Skyscrapper Projects



14 UAE Elevator & Escalator Regional Market Overview



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 UAE Elevator & Escalator Market Share, By Company



16 Company Profiles

16.1 ETA Melco

16.2 Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd

16.3 Kone Middle East LLC

16.4 OTIS LLC

16.5 Schindler Pars International

16.6 ThyssenKrupp Elevator UAE LLC



