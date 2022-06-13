UAE Fitness Equipment Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~3.2% in terms of Revenue Generated and Growth Rate in between 2021-2026: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

March 2022

COVID-19 era has prompted businesses to strengthen their digital presence in order to attract individual consumers as their preferences have shifted to home-based fitness activities.

With UAE emerging as the major leisure and entertainment hub a massive growth is seen in the wellness tourism industry wherein tourist is concerned in maintaining their daily fitness routine during their stay in UAE.

Change in ideology of native residents

With influx of a foreign population over the last decades there has been a considerable change in the pattern of lifestyle due to shift in ideology from conservative to open-minded wherein people are more willing to indulge in fitness activities along with major concerns towards women fitness are taken consideration.

Shift in Consumer Preference towards availing home based fitness regimes

Even though the UAE Fitness Equipment Market witnesses a slowdown post 2018, but with the advent of COVID-19 it is contributing towards the positive outlook of the industry. Increased awareness on health and hygiene is acting as a catalyst for the shift in consumer's preference to home-based fitness regimes as per their convenience which has led to increase in demand for home based fitness equipment. The shift in consumer's preference is expected to contribute in the growth of fitness equipment in coming years.

Collaboration of digital solutions with fitness regimes will drive the market

Companies are focusing on launching differentiated products to solidify their position and capture a large market share. For instance, in October 2019, Nautilus Inc. unveiled a digital platform JRNY that incorporates AI to offer tailored workouts that adjust automatically with the user. With the launch, the company aims to offer enhanced solutions to its customers. Similarly, Matrix Fitness offers a training console that offers a guided strength training experience. In February 2021, Technogym S.p.A launched MyRun, a home treadmill with on-demand training experiences designed to offer customized walking or running programs suitable for users of all levels, from beginners to sports enthusiasts.

The future of Fitness Equipment Market is closely knit with expanding virtual fitness equipment market

The expanding virtual fitness market will spur the demand for high-quality fitness equipment that can be easily installed at homes. Busy working professionals prefer to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercising in the comfort of their homes and as per convenience. In response to the growing home fitness equipment industry, market players are launching digitally connected solutions for consumers. Consumers are leveraging the benefits of digitally connected fitness equipment to enjoy a personalized training experience through online workout classes.

The publication titled "UAE Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by rising disposable income, increasing health concerns, growth of commercial fitness centres and home based fitness equipment" provides a comprehensive analysis of the fitness equipment industry. The report covers various aspects including fitness equipment industry market size on the basis of on the basis of market revenue and growth rate, market overview, value chain analysis, ecosystem, operating model, gym joining decision making parameters, SWOT analysis, major trends and developments, government initiatives promoting health awareness, and impact of COVID-19. Given the fragmented competition structure in the fitness equipment market, analysts have elaborated on competitive landscape of fitness equipment industry, competition nature, major competition parameters and company profile of major players along-with cross comparison between major players operating in the ecosystem is also covered in the report. Further report also focuses on the trade scenario of fitness equipment along-with end user analysis of demand side The report also provides comprehensive insight on the market size and segmentation of the industry. UAE Fitness Equipment Market report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted industry size and analysts' take on the future highlighting the major opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in UAE Fitness Equipment Industry:-

UAE Fitness Equipment Market

By Type of End User

Commercial Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Private Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Office and Hotels

Universities

By Location of Manufacturing

Foreign

Domestic

By Type of Customer

B2B

B2C

Key Target Audience:-

Manufacturers

Distributors

Retailers

Importers

Private Fitness Centers

Commercial Fitness Centers

Healthcare Facilities

Hotels and Resorts

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

UAE Fitness Equipment Market Players

Major OEM's

Precor

Technogym

Vogue Fitness

Life Fitness

Matrix

Concept 2

Major Distributors

AKI Fitness

MEFITPRO

Falaknaz Sports

RS Fitness LLC

Gymcare

Irma Fitness

Major Importers

Sport Links LLC,

Leader Sport

Major Retailers

Active Fitness Store

Pro Sports

SportsPlanet

Garner Fitness Supplies

Sam Sports

Fitness Power House

Major Healthcare Facilities

Burjeel Hospital,

Healthpoint

International Knee and Joint Centre

Zulekha Hospital

Health Square

Cambridge Rehabilitation Centre.

Major Commercial Fitness Centres

UFC Gym

GymNation

Gold's Gym

Fitness First

Fitness 360

METROFITT

Major Hotels & Resorts

Jumeirah Hotels

Hilton

Hyatt

Emaar Group

Marriott

Radisson Hotels and Resorts

Major Universities

United Arab Emirates University

University American University of Sharjah

of University of Sharjah Abu Dhabi

University Zayed University

Khalifa University

New York University Abu Dhabi

Major Associations

REPS (Register of Exercise Professionals) UAE

IFPA (International Fitness Professionals Association) UAE

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio-economic Landscape of UAE

Overview of UAE Fitness Equipment Market

Ecosystem of UAE Fitness Equipment Industry

Operating Model of Fitness Equipment Distributors in UAE

Market Size of UAE Fitness Equipment Industry (Market Revenue and Growth rate)

Market Size of UAE Fitness Equipment Industry on the basis of Offline Fitness Equipment Industry assessment

UAE Fitness Equipment Industry segmentation (By Type of End User, By Location of manufacturing, By Type of Customer)

Cross Comparison of Major Distributors (Revenue Generated, No of Employees, Overall Sales Volume (Units), Countries Served, Revenue Split)

Company Profile of Major Distributors (Company Profile, Revenue Streams, Type of Customers, Services Offered, Major Clientele, Key Partnerships, Strengths)

SWOT Analysis

Industry trends and developments

Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in UAE

Trade Scenario By Value in Million USD

Government Initiatives

Impact of COVID-19

End User Analysis: Key Demand Clusters for Fitness Equipment

Identifying the Customer Cohorts in Health and Fitness Market

Customer Mindset for Fitness in the UAE

Customer Decision making factors for Fitness Centers

Target Addressable Market and Service Addressable Market in UAE Health and Fitness Industry

Analyst Recommendation

Israel Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by increase in commercial gyms and home fitness due to growing awareness towards a healthy lifestyle and impetus by the government to promote health and fitness

Israel fitness equipment market expanded with a steady-paced growth in between 2016 and 2021 with considerable expansion in commercial fitness centers in which low budget gyms and women centric fitness club dominated the market. Government initiatives such as National Program to promote Active, Healthy Lifestyle and Annual sponsored fitness events like Jerusalem Marathon and The Women Race" are taken up by the government to improve physical conditions of people coupled with rising health concerns such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, inclination of consumers to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercisingin the comfort of their homes and as per their convenience are the major determinant to drive the growth of fitness equipment industry. Surging demand of fitness equipment suitable for home/residential purposes post COVID-19 is also contributing in the growth of fitness equipment market.

Egypt Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by the avenues for empowerment, rising disposable income, increasing health concerns and home based fitness equipment

Egypt fitness equipment market expanded at a CAGR of ~9.1% in between 2016 and 2021 with considerable expansion in commercial fitness centers in which popular fitness centers and women centric fitness club dominated the market. Government initiatives such as National Sports Day and Annual sponsored fitness events like Marathon Cairo event, 100 Million Heath and "Your Bike, Your Health" campaign are taken up by the government to improve physical conditions of people coupled with rising health concerns such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, inclination of consumers to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercisingin the comfort of their homes and as per their convenience are the major determinant to drive the growth of fitness equipment industry. Surging demand of fitness equipment suitable for home/residential purposes post COVID-19 is also contributing in the growth of fitness equipment market.

KSA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by the growing demand of advanced fitness equipment by fitness clubs and government initiative to launch women centric fitness centres

KSA fitness equipment market expanded with a CAGR of ~13.7% in between 2016 and 2021 with considerable expansion in commercial fitness centers in which popular fitness centers and women centric fitness club dominated the market. Government initiatives to launch women centric fitness centers in 2017 along with "Your Home, Your Gym" and "Quality of Life" campaign to improve physical conditions of people coupled with rising health concerns such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, inclination of consumers to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercisingin the comfort of their homes and as per their convenience are the major determinant to drive the growth of fitness equipment industry. Surging demand of fitness equipment suitable for home/residential purposes post COVID-19 is also contributing in the growth of fitness equipment market.

Algeria Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by technological innovations and inventive training approaches along with adoption of hybrid model by fitness centers

The fitness market in Algeria is an underpenetrated market with one of the lowest penetration rate in the MENA market. Rising awareness about health risks of a sedentary lifestyle and adoption of tech innovations for connectivity and inventive training approaches are fueling the market growth . The participation of women is on the rise as trainers, fitness influencers, and entrepreneurs in fitness industry, thereby increasing the female memberships and employment.

