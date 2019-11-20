UAE Instrumentation Valves & Fittings Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025: UAE Vision 2021, Maritime Vision 2030 and Dubai's Industrial Strategy 2030 to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Instrumentation Valves & Fittings Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Valve Types, By Fittings Types, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE instrumentation valves & fittings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.2% during 2019-25.



Growing demand for instrumentation valves & fittings in oil & gas fields, as well as the rapid growth of marine and shipbuilding sector in Dubai along with the prevalence of automation in manufacturing units across industries, are the key drivers for the growth of UAE Instrumentation valves & fittings market during the past years. Furthermore, exploration of newer and proven natural gas reserves in Abu Dhabi emirate, strengthening the industrial sector and upcoming Maritime Vision 2030 would act as catalysts for the growth of UAE Instrumentation valves & fittings market.



Rising investment in industrial, marine & shipbuilding and social infrastructure development projects under various programs such as the UAE Vision 2021, Maritime Vision 2030 and Dubai's Industrial Strategy 2030 would drive the demand for Instrumentation valves & fittings in UAE in the future. Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council greenlighted ADNOC's $132 billion in capital expenditure to expand the state's energy firm's oil and gas production capacities.



In UAE, Abu Dhabi region accounted for significant market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period as well. Upcoming projects such as Barakah nuclear power plant, Ruwais industrial complex, desalination plants, chemical pipelines, and Al Taweelah Alumina Refinery along with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 would propel the demand for instrumentation valves & fittings market in the Abu Dhabi region during the forecast period.



The report thoroughly covers the market by valves & fittings types, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

UAE Instrumentation Valves & Fittings Market Size and UAE Instrumentation Valves & Fittings Market Forecast

Historical & Forecast Data of UAE Instrumentation Valves & Fittings Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2025

Historical & Forecast Data of UAE Instrumentation Valves Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2025

Historical & Forecast Data of UAE Instrumentation Valves Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2025, By Types

Historical & Forecast Data of UAE Instrumentation Valves Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2025, By Applications

Historical & Forecast Data of UAE Instrumentation Valves & Fittings Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2025, By Regions

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Restraints

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Valve Types

Ball Valves

Needle Valves

Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Manifold Valves

Other Valves (Bleed/Purge, Bellows, Metering, etc.)

By Fittings Types

Pipe Fitting

Tube Fittings

Biopharm Fittings

Hose Fittings

Weld Fittings

Other Fittings (Vacuum, Hydraulic, etc.)

By Applications

Industrial

Marine & Shipbuilding

Oil & Gas

Others (Power Utilities, Water Treatment Plants, Textiles, etc)

By Regions

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Others

Company Profiles



Accutech Middle East FZCO

ALCO Valves

Bifold

CIRCOR International, Inc.

DK-LOK

FITOK Group

Hy-Lok CO.,LTD

Maximator Gmbh

MET-LOK Valves and Fittings

Oliver Valves

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Safelok Components Ltd

SUPER LOK

Swagelok Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw73h1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

