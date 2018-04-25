UAE Kitchen Hood Market 2014-2024

UAE Kitchen hood market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2024

UAE kitchen hood market registered sluggish growth attributed to economic slowdown as a result of oil price crisis over the last few years. However, upcoming new residential supply units, increasing number of hotels, restaurants, and quick service restaurants (QSRs) along with rising consumer awareness towards health, rising modern lifestyle, adoption for smart living as well as attractive kitchen solutions particularly modular kitchens are some of the key factors that would propel the growth of kitchen hood market.

The market registered slow growth in revenues during 2015-16 owing to slump in oil prices, which primarily affected both government spending and disposable income of households. UAE recorded a decline of kitchen hood's sales in 2015 as compared to 2014, resulting in the overall weakening of Kitchen hood market revenues in 2015; however, the market is anticipated to bounce back with the recovery of oil prices post 2017, majorly due to burgeoning construction activities leading to rising number of hotels, hotel apartments, QSR, cafes, and others.

In UAE, Dubai accounted for largest revenue share in the country, followed by Abu Dhabi and Northern regions. Major construction projects across commercial and residential verticals, coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers are the key factors leading to the growth of kitchen hood market.

Some of the key players in UAE Kitchen hood market- BSH Home Appliances, Elica, Faber, Teka, Whirlpool, AB Electrolux, CNA Group, Elba, Miele Appliances, and Candy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Key Highlights of the Report

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. GCC Kitchen Hood Market Overview

3.1. GCC Kitchen Hood Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2. GCC Kitchen Hood Revenues, By Regions (2014-2024F)



4. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Overview

4.1. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Volumes & Revenues (2014-2024F)

4.2. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Industry Life Cycle

4.3. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4.4. UAE Kitchen Hood Opportunity Matrix

4.5. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Revenue Share, By Installation Type (2014-2024F)

4.6. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Revenue Share, By Application (2014-2024F)

4.7. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2014-2024F)

4.8. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Revenue Share, By Fitting Types (2014-2024F)



5. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Trends



7. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Overview, By Installation Type

7.1. UAE Wall Mounted kitchen Hood Market Overview (2014-2024F)

7.1.1. UAE Wall Mounted Kitchen Hood Market Revenues & Volumes (2014-2024F)

7.2. UAE Island Mounted Kitchen Hood Overview (2014-2024F)

7.2.1. UAE Island Mounted kitchen Hood Market Volumes & Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.3. UAE Under - Cabinet Kitchen Hood Market (2014 & 2024F)

7.3.1. UAE Under - cabinet Kitchen Hood Market Volumes & Revenues (2014-2024F)



8. UAE Kitchen Hoods Market overview By Application

8.1. UAE Residential Kitchen Hood market overview (2014-2024F)

8.1.1. UAE Residential Kitchen Hood Market Volumes & Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.2. UAE Commercial Kitchen Hood Market Overview (2014-2024F)

8.2.1. UAE Commercial Kitchen Hood Market Volumes & Revenues (2014-2024F)



9. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Overview By Regions

9.1. Dubai Kitchen Hood Market Overview (2014-2024F)

9.1.1. Dubai Kitchen Hood Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.2. Abu Dhabi Kitchen Hood Market Overview ( 2014-2024F)

9.2.1.Abu Dhabi Kitchen Hood Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.3. Northern Emirates kitchen Hood Market Overview (2014-2024F)

9.3.1. Northern Emirates Kitchen Hood Market Revenues (2014-2024F)



10. UAE Kitchen Hood Market Overview, By Fitting types

10.1.Ductless Kitchen Hood Market Overview (2014-2024F)

10.1.1.Ductless Kitchen Hood Market Volumes & Revenues (2014-2024F)

10.2.Ducted Kitchen Hood Market Overview (2014-2024F)

10.2.1.Ducted Kitchen Hood Market Volumes & Revenues (2014-2024F)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Player's Revenue

11.2. Competitive Benchmarking , By operating parameters

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking, By Technology



12. Company Profiles

12.1. BSH Home Appliances FZE

12.2. AB Electrolux (publ)

12.3. Fisher & Paykel Appliances Italy S.p.A

12.4. Teka Kuchentechnik UAE LLC

12.5. Miele Appliances Ltd.

12.6. Elica S.p.A

12.7. Franke L.L.C

12.8. Whirlpool MEA S.p.A

12.9. CNA Group SA

12.10. Candy Hoover Srl



13. Recommendations



