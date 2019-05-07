DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Lubricants Market Outlook to 2022 - By Automotive (Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Passenger Car Motor Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils, Greases and Transmission Fluids) and Industrial Lubricants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE Lubricants Market Overview

The UAE lubricant market is at a mature stage. Domestic and international players have catered to the demand of lubricants that led to an increase in market revenue. Synthetic lubricants have witnessed an increase in demand as they provide better protection to engines and machinery and augment engine performance in varying conditions. The growth in exports till the year 2015 was largely attributed to an increase in demand for lubricants from importing countries accompanied by a rise in crude oil prices. However, post 2015, the market has considerably declined owing to the effects of an oil slump which led to a decline in the prices of lubricants.

UAE Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Projections



The UAE Lubricants market is expected to grow positively from 2017 to 2022 in terms of production volume. An increase in service station network will strengthen the distribution channel in UAE so as to increase market share of key players such as ADNOC. Automotive lubricants will dominate the market and demand of synthetic lubricants will increase as these lubricants provide enhanced engine protection and augment car performance.

Companies Covered:

ADNOC

Total

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

Castrol

ENOC

LUKOIL

Rulexx Lubricants and Grease Ind llc.

Lubrex FZC

MAG Lubricants

AXCL Lubes

DANA Lubricants

Emirates Lube Oil Company Ltd.

Sharafco Group of Companies

Crystal Petroleum

Atlantic Grease and Lubricant

Petrotek

SHARLU

Universal Lubricants

Aljazeera Lubricants LLC

Stanley Lubricants

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Stakeholders in UAE Lubricants Market

UAE Lubricant Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis for UAE Lubricants Market

UAE Lubricants Market Size

UAE Lubricants Market Segmentation

UAE Automotive Lubricants Market Segmentation

UAE Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation

Trends and Developments in UAE Lubricants Market

Snapshot on Emerging Lubricants in UAE Lubricants Market

Trade of Lubricants in UAE

Government Role and Regulations in UAE Lubricants Market

SWOT Analysis of UAE Lubricants Market

Competitive Scenario in UAE Lubricants Market 2017

Decision Making Criteria for End Users in UAE Lubricant Market

Company Profiles of Major Players in UAE Lubricants Market

UAE Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2022E

Analyst Recommendation

