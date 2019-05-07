UAE Lubricants Market Outlook to 2022
DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Lubricants Market Outlook to 2022 - By Automotive (Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oils, Passenger Car Motor Oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils, Greases and Transmission Fluids) and Industrial Lubricants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the automotive and industrial lubricants market in the UAE. The report focuses on overall market size, market segmentation by origin, by application, market segmentation of automotive lubricants market by application, by end users, by channel of distribution, market segmentation of industrial lubricants market by application, by end users and by channel of distribution. The report also covers the overall competitive landscape; government role and regulations, trade scenario, snapshot on emerging lubricants, trends and developments. The report concludes with future projections highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
UAE Lubricants Market Overview
The UAE lubricant market is at a mature stage. Domestic and international players have catered to the demand of lubricants that led to an increase in market revenue. Synthetic lubricants have witnessed an increase in demand as they provide better protection to engines and machinery and augment engine performance in varying conditions. The growth in exports till the year 2015 was largely attributed to an increase in demand for lubricants from importing countries accompanied by a rise in crude oil prices. However, post 2015, the market has considerably declined owing to the effects of an oil slump which led to a decline in the prices of lubricants.
UAE Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Projections
The UAE Lubricants market is expected to grow positively from 2017 to 2022 in terms of production volume. An increase in service station network will strengthen the distribution channel in UAE so as to increase market share of key players such as ADNOC. Automotive lubricants will dominate the market and demand of synthetic lubricants will increase as these lubricants provide enhanced engine protection and augment car performance.
Companies Covered:
- ADNOC
- Total
- Shell
- Exxon Mobil
- Chevron
- Castrol
- ENOC
- LUKOIL
- Rulexx Lubricants and Grease Ind llc.
- Lubrex FZC
- MAG Lubricants
- AXCL Lubes
- DANA Lubricants
- Emirates Lube Oil Company Ltd.
- Sharafco Group of Companies
- Crystal Petroleum
- Atlantic Grease and Lubricant
- Petrotek
- SHARLU
- Universal Lubricants
- Aljazeera Lubricants LLC
- Stanley Lubricants
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Stakeholders in UAE Lubricants Market
- UAE Lubricant Market Overview
- Value Chain Analysis for UAE Lubricants Market
- UAE Lubricants Market Size
- UAE Lubricants Market Segmentation
- UAE Automotive Lubricants Market Segmentation
- UAE Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation
- Trends and Developments in UAE Lubricants Market
- Snapshot on Emerging Lubricants in UAE Lubricants Market
- Trade of Lubricants in UAE
- Government Role and Regulations in UAE Lubricants Market
- SWOT Analysis of UAE Lubricants Market
- Competitive Scenario in UAE Lubricants Market 2017
- Decision Making Criteria for End Users in UAE Lubricant Market
- Company Profiles of Major Players in UAE Lubricants Market
- UAE Lubricants Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E-2022E
- Analyst Recommendation
