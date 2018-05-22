UAE Power Tools Market 2018-2024 By Technology, Tool Types, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "UAE Power Tools Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Technology (Electric Power Tool and Pneumatic Power Tool), By Tool Types (Metal Segment, Concrete Segment, Wood Working Segment and Others), By Verticals, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE power tool market is projected to reach over $163 million by 2024
The market registered a healthy growth in revenues during 2014-17, owing to surge in demand for metal and concrete segment power tools. Drilling cordless tools with lithium-ion batteries under the metal segment tool type are majorly in demand due to its deployment in residential sector along with construction and automation sectors.
UAE power tools market registered a healthy growth during 2014-17 attributed to increasing construction market as well as governmental spending on infrastructure development projects. UAE Vision 2021 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 would positively affect the growth of construction market, further boosting the deployment of power tools over the coming years. However, upcoming new commercial and residential projects coupled with increasing automotive sector and surging need for automation are some of the key factors which would further drive the market over the next six years.
Also, for upcoming World Expo 2020 more than $15.41 billion is expected to be invested by the UAE government for the expansion of existing and construction of new public and private infrastructures resulting in an increase in deployment of power tools in the country.
In UAE, Northern region held majority of the market share in term of revenues on the back of increasing construction activities in Dubai due to World Expo 2020, increasing vehicle sales and urbanization. Southern region is expected to register a healthy growth during the forecast period 2018-24 due to increase in infrastructural and railway projects in Abu Dhabi.
The report thoroughly covers the market of power tools by tool type, technology type, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Key Highlights of the Report
2.2 Report Description
2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Assumptions
3 Global Power Tool Market Overview
3.1 Global Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)
3.1 Global Power Tool Market
3.2 Global Power Tool Market Revenue Share - By Region (2017)
4 UAE Power Tool Market Overview
4.1 Overview & Analysis
4.2 UAE Power Tool Market Revenues & Volume (2014-24F)
4.3 UAE Power Tool Market, Industry Life Cycle
4.4 UAE Power Tool Market, Value Chain Analysis
4.5 UAE Power Tool Market, Porters Five Forces
4.6 UAE Power Tool Market Revenue Share, By Technology Types (2017 & 2024F)
4.7 UAE Power Tool Market Revenue Share, By Tools Type (2017 & 2024F)
4.8 UAE Power Tool Market Revenue Share, By Verticals (2017 & 2024F)
4.9 UAE Power Tool Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)
5 UAE Power Tool Market Dynamics
5.1 Impact Analysis
5.2 Market Drivers
5.3 Market Restraints
6 UAE Power Tool Market Trends
7 UAE Power Tool Market Overview, By Tools Type
7.1 Overview & Analysis
7.2 UAE Metal Segment Power Tool Market Revenues & Volume (2014-24F)
7.3 UAE Concrete Segment Power Tool Market Revenue & Volume (2014-24F)
7.4 UAE Wood working segment Tool Market Revenues & Volume (2014-24F)
7.5 UAE Other Power Tool Market Revenues &Volume (2014-24F)
7.6 UAE Power Tool Market, Opportunity Matrix, By Tools Types (2024F)
8 UAE Power Tool Market Overview, By Technology Type
8.1 Overview & Analysis
8.2 UAE Electric and Pneumatic Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)
8.3 UAE Power Tool Market, Opportunity Matrix, By Technology Types (2024F)
9 UAE Power Tool Vertical Market Overview
9.1 UAE Construction Vertical Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)
9.2 UAE Manufacturing Industry Vertical Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)
9.3 UAE Automotive Industry Vertical Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)
9.4 UAE Other Verticals Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)
9.5 UAE Power Tool Market, Opportunity Matrix, By Vertical (2024F)
10 UAE Power Tool Regional Market Overview
10.1 UAE Regional Power Tool Market
10.2 UAE Northern and Southern Regional Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 UAE Power Tool Market Revenues Share, By Companies (2017)
11.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Robert Bosch Middle East
12.2 Hitachi Sales Middle East FZE
12.3 Makita Gulf FZE
12.4 Atlas Copco Services Middle East
12.5 Hilti Emirates LLC
12.6 Black and Decker GMBH
12.7 Techtronic Industries FZCO
12.8 Metabo Middle East
13 Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8k79v/uae_power_tools?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-power-tools-market-2018-2024-by-technology-tool-types-verticals-regions-and-competitive-landscape-300652562.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article