UAE Power Tools Market 2018-2024 By Technology, Tool Types, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape

UAE power tool market is projected to reach over $163 million by 2024

The market registered a healthy growth in revenues during 2014-17, owing to surge in demand for metal and concrete segment power tools. Drilling cordless tools with lithium-ion batteries under the metal segment tool type are majorly in demand due to its deployment in residential sector along with construction and automation sectors.



UAE power tools market registered a healthy growth during 2014-17 attributed to increasing construction market as well as governmental spending on infrastructure development projects. UAE Vision 2021 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 would positively affect the growth of construction market, further boosting the deployment of power tools over the coming years. However, upcoming new commercial and residential projects coupled with increasing automotive sector and surging need for automation are some of the key factors which would further drive the market over the next six years.



Also, for upcoming World Expo 2020 more than $15.41 billion is expected to be invested by the UAE government for the expansion of existing and construction of new public and private infrastructures resulting in an increase in deployment of power tools in the country.



In UAE, Northern region held majority of the market share in term of revenues on the back of increasing construction activities in Dubai due to World Expo 2020, increasing vehicle sales and urbanization. Southern region is expected to register a healthy growth during the forecast period 2018-24 due to increase in infrastructural and railway projects in Abu Dhabi.



The report thoroughly covers the market of power tools by tool type, technology type, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Global Power Tool Market Overview

3.1 Global Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)

3.1 Global Power Tool Market

3.2 Global Power Tool Market Revenue Share - By Region (2017)



4 UAE Power Tool Market Overview

4.1 Overview & Analysis

4.2 UAE Power Tool Market Revenues & Volume (2014-24F)

4.3 UAE Power Tool Market, Industry Life Cycle

4.4 UAE Power Tool Market, Value Chain Analysis

4.5 UAE Power Tool Market, Porters Five Forces

4.6 UAE Power Tool Market Revenue Share, By Technology Types (2017 & 2024F)

4.7 UAE Power Tool Market Revenue Share, By Tools Type (2017 & 2024F)

4.8 UAE Power Tool Market Revenue Share, By Verticals (2017 & 2024F)

4.9 UAE Power Tool Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)



5 UAE Power Tool Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints



6 UAE Power Tool Market Trends



7 UAE Power Tool Market Overview, By Tools Type

7.1 Overview & Analysis

7.2 UAE Metal Segment Power Tool Market Revenues & Volume (2014-24F)

7.3 UAE Concrete Segment Power Tool Market Revenue & Volume (2014-24F)

7.4 UAE Wood working segment Tool Market Revenues & Volume (2014-24F)

7.5 UAE Other Power Tool Market Revenues &Volume (2014-24F)

7.6 UAE Power Tool Market, Opportunity Matrix, By Tools Types (2024F)



8 UAE Power Tool Market Overview, By Technology Type

8.1 Overview & Analysis

8.2 UAE Electric and Pneumatic Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)

8.3 UAE Power Tool Market, Opportunity Matrix, By Technology Types (2024F)



9 UAE Power Tool Vertical Market Overview

9.1 UAE Construction Vertical Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)

9.2 UAE Manufacturing Industry Vertical Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)

9.3 UAE Automotive Industry Vertical Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)

9.4 UAE Other Verticals Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)

9.5 UAE Power Tool Market, Opportunity Matrix, By Vertical (2024F)



10 UAE Power Tool Regional Market Overview

10.1 UAE Regional Power Tool Market

10.2 UAE Northern and Southern Regional Power Tool Market Revenues (2014-24F)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 UAE Power Tool Market Revenues Share, By Companies (2017)

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Robert Bosch Middle East

12.2 Hitachi Sales Middle East FZE

12.3 Makita Gulf FZE

12.4 Atlas Copco Services Middle East

12.5 Hilti Emirates LLC

12.6 Black and Decker GMBH

12.7 Techtronic Industries FZCO

12.8 Metabo Middle East



13 Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8k79v/uae_power_tools?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-power-tools-market-2018-2024-by-technology-tool-types-verticals-regions-and-competitive-landscape-300652562.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

