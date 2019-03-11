UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market reached a value of US$ 912 Million in 2018

Prefabricated buildings are made by assembling components, such as walls, roofs, staircases, etc., which are manufactured off-site in specialised facilities. These buildings are supported by structural steel frames which include angles, columns and beams. Although prefabricated buildings are suited for temporary operations, they are being extensively used in the construction of traditional structures such as offices, homes, schools and churches. They also represent an ideal building solution for locations with unsuitable environment conditions for onsite construction.

One of the major factors driving the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market is the development of a general Construction Index in the country which aims to encourage the adoption of advanced methods of construction using prefabricated components. These methods reduce time as well as the number of unskilled labourers required for the construction process.

The usage of prefabricated building solutions also helps in lowering human errors and the overall costs of the project while decreasing construction debris and pollutants. Apart from this, as prefabricated components are manufactured using advanced technologies with controlled quality specifications, they help in extending the average lifespan of the buildings.

On account of these factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of US$ 1,400 Million by 2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key application segments in the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market?

Which are the popular product types in the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market?

What are the major components in the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market?

What is the structure of the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast



6 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by End Use

6.6 Market Forecast



7 UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.4 Market Breakup by End Use

7.5 Market Forecast

7.6 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Value Chain Analysis

7.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

7.9 Price Analysis

7.9.1 Key Price Indicators

7.9.2 Price Structure

7.9.3 Price Trends



8 UAE Prefabricated Building Market: Performance by Component

8.1 Floors and Roof

8.2 Walls

8.3 Staircase

8.4 Panels and Lintels

8.5 Others



9 UAE Structural Steel Market: Performance by Components

9.1 H-Type Beam

9.2 I-Type Beam

9.3 Columns

9.4 Angles

9.5 Others



10 UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Performance by End-Use Sector

10.1 Residential

10.2 Institutional

10.3 Commercial

10.4 Industrial



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Key Player Profiles



