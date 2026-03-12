UAE Quick Commerce Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.72% During 2026-2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Ultra-Fast Delivery and Digital Retail Expansion | MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report published by MarkNtel Advisors, the Quick Commerce Market in the UAE is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily supported by the rising demand for ultra-fast delivery services, increasing smartphone penetration, expanding digital retail platforms, and the growing preference for convenient online grocery shopping among urban consumers. The rapid development of app-based delivery ecosystems and investments in logistics infrastructure are further accelerating the growth of quick commerce services across the UAE.

UAE Quick Commerce Market Key Takeaways

The UAE Quick Commerce Market was valued at around USD 75.2 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 154 million in 2026 to nearly USD 198.9 million by 2032, reflecting steady market expansion supported by increasing consumer reliance on rapid delivery services and the rising popularity of mobile-based ordering platforms.

By category, Grocery & Essentials accounted for approximately 45% market share in 2026, driven by strong consumer demand for quick delivery of everyday necessities such as fresh groceries, packaged food, and household essentials.

By distribution channel, web portals and mobile applications dominated the market in 2026, supported by high smartphone penetration and the growing popularity of digital retail ecosystems that allow customers to place orders and receive deliveries within minutes.

The presence of leading quick commerce platforms and retail companies is strengthening the competitive landscape through investments in technology-enabled logistics networks, last-mile delivery optimization, and dark-store fulfillment models.

Core Drivers Supporting the Adoption of Quick Commerce Across the UAE

Rising Demand for Instant Delivery and On-Demand Convenience

The growing consumer preference for convenience-oriented shopping is a key factor driving the expansion of the UAE Quick Commerce Market. Increasingly, consumers are turning to platforms that provide ultra-fast delivery, typically within 10 to 30 minutes, particularly for essential items such as groceries, beverages, and household supplies.

This trend is further reinforced by the UAE's highly urbanized population and fast-paced lifestyles, where time efficiency has become a critical aspect of daily purchasing decisions. As a result, quick commerce platforms are continuously expanding their product portfolios and strengthening delivery coverage across major urban centers to meet the evolving expectations of modern consumers.

Rapid Expansion of Mobile-Based Ordering Platforms

Another major driver of market growth is the widespread adoption of smartphones and digital payment systems across the UAE. Mobile apps and web portals have become the primary channels through which consumers access quick commerce services, enabling users to browse products, place orders, track deliveries in real time, and complete secure digital transactions seamlessly.

In response to the increasing demand for faster and more efficient delivery services, quick commerce providers and retailers are investing heavily in advanced technologies such as AI-driven demand forecasting, route optimization tools, and integrated digital ecosystems. These technological advancements are helping companies enhance operational efficiency while significantly improving the overall customer experience.

Growth of Dark Stores and Micro-Fulfillment Centers

The expansion of dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers is also playing a crucial role in supporting the growth of the UAE Quick Commerce Market. These strategically located urban warehouses are specifically designed to facilitate rapid order processing and efficient last-mile delivery.

By positioning inventory closer to high-demand residential areas, companies can significantly reduce delivery times while maintaining high service reliability. This approach enables quick commerce platforms to optimize operational efficiency and consistently deliver on the ultra-fast service timelines that define the quick commerce business model.

Key Challenges Affecting the UAE Quick Commerce Market Growth

High Operational Costs and Logistics Complexity

Despite its strong growth potential, the UAE Quick Commerce Market faces several operational challenges, particularly related to high infrastructure and logistics costs. Maintaining ultra-fast delivery services requires continuous investments in delivery fleets, dark-store infrastructure, and advanced logistics technologies.

Additionally, companies must effectively manage complexities associated with inventory planning, delivery workforce optimization, and fluctuating consumer demand. Nevertheless, ongoing advancements in automation, predictive analytics, and route optimization technologies are expected to gradually enhance operational efficiency, enabling companies to address these challenges while sustaining long-term market growth.

Market Analysis by Category and Distribution Channel

By category, Grocery & Essentials dominated the UAE Quick Commerce Market with around 45% share in 2026, largely driven by the frequent purchasing behavior associated with everyday household needs. Consumers increasingly prefer quick delivery services for items such as fresh groceries, packaged foods, beverages, and basic household supplies, as these products require regular replenishment. The ability of quick commerce platforms to deliver these necessities within minutes has significantly enhanced their appeal among urban consumers with busy lifestyles. Moreover, companies are continuously expanding their product assortments to strengthen customer retention and order frequency. Alongside groceries, food & beverages and pharmaceuticals & personal care categories are also gaining momentum as platforms diversify their offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences.

By distribution channel, web portals and mobile apps held the largest share of the UAE Quick Commerce Market in 2026, reflecting the country's strong digital ecosystem and high smartphone penetration. Consumers increasingly rely on app-based platforms for seamless ordering, real-time delivery tracking, and secure digital payment options. These digital channels enable quick commerce providers to streamline order management while improving customer convenience and accessibility. In addition, retailers and delivery platforms are integrating advanced technologies into their digital interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and personalize the shopping experience. As digital adoption continues to rise, online platforms are expected to remain the primary channel supporting the expansion of quick commerce services across the UAE.

Strategic Platform Expansions and Ultra-Fast Delivery Innovations Reshaping the UAE Quick Commerce Landscape

The UAE quick commerce ecosystem is witnessing rapid transformation as leading digital platforms and e-commerce companies expand their ultra-fast delivery capabilities and strengthen last-mile logistics networks. These developments reflect the increasing competition among market participants to capture rising consumer demand for instant delivery services and digitally integrated retail experiences.

In 2025, Careem expanded its service portfolio in Sharjah, introducing offerings such as Careem Food, Careem Box for courier services, and Home Services including laundry, cleaning, and beauty solutions. As part of this expansion, the company also announced the upcoming launch of Careem Quik, a 15-minute quick-commerce delivery service designed to provide groceries and electronics through ultra-fast delivery. This initiative highlights Careem's broader strategy to strengthen its last-mile delivery ecosystem while expanding its presence within the UAE's rapidly evolving quick commerce sector.

Further intensifying competition in the market, Amazon introduced Amazon Now in the United Arab Emirates during 2025, initially covering major urban centers such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The service offers ultra-fast delivery of everyday essentials within approximately 15 minutes, supported by a network of neighborhood micro-fulfillment centers. Through this infrastructure, the platform enables rapid delivery of groceries, personal care products, electronics, and household items. The launch marks Amazon's strategic entry into the region's fast-growing quick commerce segment, reinforcing the broader industry shift toward instant delivery solutions and technology-driven retail logistics.

Major Quick Commerce Companies in the UAE

Key companies operating in the UAE Quick Commerce Market include:

Careem NOW

Deliveroo UAE

Talabat

Zomato UAE

Amazon UAE

Carrefour UAE

Lulu Hypermarket

Spinneys

Baraka Market

The Grocery Store

UAE Quick Commerce Market Scope

By Category: Food & Beverages, Grocery & Essentials, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Household & Electronics, Others (Pet Supplies, Flowers, etc.)

By Distribution Channel: Web Portal & Mobile Apps, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Grocery & Essentials, Specialty & Convenience Stores

By End User: Urban Population, Suburban & Rural, Corporate & Institutional

