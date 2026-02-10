UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 Highlights Women's Operational Excellence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 gets underway, one of the most noticeable developments this year is the strong and growing presence of women in tactical policing.

Female participation has reached a new milestone, highlighting how women are increasingly taking on key roles in specialised units and proving their capability in demanding, high risk operations around the world.

UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

This year's challenge features eight all-female teams and two mixed teams. The women's teams represent Dubai Police, Thailand, two teams from the People's Republic of China, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic, Kazakhstan, and Brazil. Chile and South Africa are taking part with mixed gender teams, reflecting a global move towards teamwork based on skill, training, and operational readiness.

Female officers are competing directly in the core tactical challenges, supported by intensive training programmes and institutional approaches that focus on performance and professionalism. Their participation highlights how women are now fully integrated into advanced policing roles across different regions.

Strong Preparation and Operational Readiness

The National Police of the Dominican Republic is participating in the UAE SWAT Challenge for the first time, fielding three specialised teams, two men's teams and one women's team led by Captain Yocainy Diaz Ramirez. This participation marks an important step in the organisation's growing international presence and operational development.

All teams completed demanding preparation programmes that combined physical conditioning with advanced tactical training. These programmes covered scenarios such as hostage rescue, counter terrorism, and tackling organised crime, ensuring high levels of readiness for the complex challenges of the competition.

Captain Diaz noted that the increasing presence of women, whether in women only teams or mixed teams, is a clear sign of progress in specialised policing. She highlighted the growing confidence in women's abilities and their proven readiness to handle high risk tasks with efficiency and professionalism.

The Dominican Republic's participation also aims to strengthen international cooperation, encourage the exchange of experience, and showcase its police force's ability to operate according to the highest global standards.

Women at the Frontline of Counter Terrorism

Indonesia is taking part with its female team from the Mobile Brigade Corps C for the first time, led by First Lieutenant Nora Septiana, Head of the Counter Terrorism Section at the Indonesian Special Security Forces Police Centre. The participation reflects Indonesia's ongoing efforts to empower women within specialised security units.

Lieutenant Septiana explained that female officers receive full institutional support to take part in advanced operational roles and international competitions. The team completed intensive training alongside other participating teams, including tower operations, obstacle courses, shooting exercises, and tactical readiness drills.

She also highlighted the benefit of learning from male colleagues who had competed in previous editions of the challenge. Their experience helped transfer practical knowledge, operational techniques, and professional standards, strengthening the team's overall preparedness.

Speed as a Key Tactical Focus

Thailand is participating with its female team for the third time, demonstrating its long term commitment to developing specialised skills and improving operational performance.

The team leader, Kanchanok Subannarat, said that returning for a third year represents an important opportunity to grow and improve. Each participation allows the team to assess performance, build on strengths, and address areas that need further development.

She explained that recent training placed particular emphasis on speed, recognising its importance in tactical missions. The team focused on completing tasks more quickly without compromising accuracy or safety. Preparation included an intensive three-month training programme in Thailand, designed to closely simulate real competition conditions.

Supanarat added that the challenge is not just about competition, but also about learning from elite teams from around the world and gaining valuable operational insight.

Chile's Continued Commitment to Inclusion

Chile's Investigative Police, PDI, is competing with a mixed team made up of six male officers and two female officers, reflecting strong integration and teamwork within specialised units.

Although Chile has participated in previous editions, this year marks the first appearance of officers Francisca Arellano Avila and Marcela Pereira Cabello. Their participation reflects continued progress in expanding women's roles within high level tactical operations.

The officers explained that earlier Chilean participation provided valuable experience and guidance. Each edition allows teams to review performance, correct mistakes, and improve through continuous evaluation.

The team followed intensive training programmes that simulated real challenge scenarios and studied the experiences of teams from countries with similar operational environments, particularly Ecuador, Brazil, and other Latin American nations. This approach helped them adopt internationally recognised best practices.

They confirmed that the UAE SWAT Challenge is a global platform for professional development, knowledge exchange, and enhancing operational readiness among elite tactical units worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2891465/UAE_SWAT_Challenge_2026.jpg

