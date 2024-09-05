Subscription model with 0% commission on trades enhancing profitability and sustainability

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE-based Rebound, a subsidiary of UAE's Sirius International Holding, is setting a new standard with the launch of its new subscription-based platform for recyclable materials. The innovative platform is designed to transform the recycling industry by connecting buyers, sellers and partners of recyclable materials worldwide.

UAE's Rebound launches new global subscription-based recycling platform in commitment to create circular economy

The new platform features a subscription-based model with 0% commission on trades, enhancing profitability while promoting sustainability. This expansion not only broadens the platform's offerings but also reinforces Rebound's commitment to create a circular ecosystem for recycling. By integrating stakeholders and ensuring seamless processes, the platform goes beyond traditional material recycling, promoting transparency, efficiency, sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Rebound's platform has grown to include a broader range of materials including plastics, rubber, e-waste, metal, paper and cardboard, making it a versatile hub for industry players. Members benefit from dedicated account managers, real-time price indices, and access to a community page for industry-related discussions.

Maryam Al Mansoori, Founder & General Manager of Rebound, said: "Rebound is more than a marketplace; it represents a revolution in global recycling. Our all-encompassing solution built on local insights and international expertise, empowers the industry to meet sustainability demands while supporting the UAE's commitment to achieving net-zero goals."

Rebound's platform expansion comes at a crucial time for the recycling industry as the UAE's plastic recycling market alone is projected to reach 1.44 million tonnes by 2030, a reflection of the growing demand for sustainable solutions.

Aligned with the UAE's Green Agenda 2030 and Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, Rebound is at the forefront of waste management innovation. With a team of Emirati talent and global expertise, the platform is set to play a crucial role in reducing environmental impact and transitioning to a circular economy.

About Rebound

Rebound was established with a global mission of keeping materials of the environment and within the economy, to become part of the solution to reducing pollution. Rebound, a subsidiary of Sirius International Holding, has been founded to address these challenges through their trading platform along with their advisory services. To know more, visit www.reboundmaterials.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

