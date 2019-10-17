UATP Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

UATP's Transaction Count increased 14% year-over-year, a 2% growth from second quarter. The Average Transaction Value reduced 11%; however, the overall Network Charge Volume grew 2%, an additional 1% from the previous quarter.

"We are thrilled with our growing Alternative Payment Processing business which has grown 19% year-over-year, an increase of 5% from the previous quarter," Kaiser continued. "These achievements are the result of UATP's hardworking employees and incredible partnerships. We expect 2019 to be another stellar year for UATP."

For more information, visit UATP.com.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC) Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

Contact:

UATP Corporate Communications

Wendy Ward, wward@uatp.com

+1 202 774 5017

SOURCE UATP

Related Links

http://www.uatp.com

