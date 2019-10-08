UATP Appoints David Jimenez As New Chief Commercial Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP is pleased to welcome David Jimenez as Chief Commercial Officer. Jimenez brings over 20 years of commercial experience that will help UATP continue to thrive.

"Airlines today are looking for a payment partner who can help them navigate the payment options globally", says David Jimenez, Chief Commercial Officer, UATP. "UATP has both the reach and experience to deliver on that promise. I look forward to being an integral part of this growing Network."

Jimenez's career spans 25 years in Commercial Development and Sales Leadership with Chase Paymentech, Ingenico & CenPOS. Jimenez effectively led the global sales team of Ingenico ePayments and was a member of the Executive Committee that successfully headed the transaction of GlobalCollect to Ingenico. Prior to Payments, Jimenez worked at MCI Worldcom and Global Crossing applying technology and communications to the Financial Services sector.

"We are pleased to be strengthening our leadership team with the addition of David Jimenez," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "He has proven expertise in leading sales teams and growing businesses and associated revenue. I am confident that he will be a strong addition to our robust team by helping to pursue UATP's strategic plan and future growth."

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Subscribers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC) Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

