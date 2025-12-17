UATP Appoints David Newington to Lead Asia-Pacific Commercial Team

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP, the global network enabling organizations to simplify payment processes and expand their payment capabilities, announced today the appointment of David Newington as Managing Director, Commercial, Asia-Pacific, effective immediately.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning Payments, IT, and Corporate Travel, Newington brings a proven track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering customer-centric solutions across Australia, the United States, and Singapore.

In this role, Newington will oversee the Asia-Pacific commercial team, driving growth across the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Singapore, he will work closely with regional and global leadership to accelerate growth, strengthen client relationships, and advance UATP's position as a market leader in the region.

Prior to joining UATP, Newington held senior leadership positions at APG Pay and AirPlus where he successfully led cross-functional teams to deliver innovative solutions and expand market share across diverse sectors.

"With rapid digital adoption and expanding economies, Asia-Pacific stands as a key growth engine and a major opportunity for payments innovation," stated Senior Vice President, Commercial, Zach Ornelas. "UATP is fortunate to bring David on-board with his breadth of knowledge in payments and the region to drive growth and expand UATP's offerings in Asia-Pacific."

"Joining UATP is an exciting opportunity to help shape the next phase of growth across Asia-Pacific. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our regional teams to build strong partnerships and deliver meaningful results for our clients," said Managing Director, Commercial, Asia-Pacific, David Newington.

UATP's appointment with Newington underscores its continued investment in the Asia-Pacific region and commitment to building strategic partnerships that deliver value to customers and stakeholders.

For more information about the UATP, please contact Wendy Ward at [email protected].

ABOUT UATP

UATP is one of the largest global and most secure closed-loop networks, simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth, and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators, and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payment experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies, and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; AERTiCKET; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; AirPlus International a wholly owned subsidiary of SEB Kort; Akbar Travels; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; APG Pay; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); ConnexPay; Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Ethiopian Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Flight Centre Travel Group; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas Aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Hopper; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; MakeMyTrip; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL); Wego; WestJet; Wings Global Travel and W2 by GO7.

SOURCE UATP