UATP Global Payments Network Launches Refreshed Brand to Reflect Expanded Holistic Payments Solution

14 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Contemporary brand design underscores UATP as a leading payments expert serving complex industries

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP is proud to announce today the strategic rollout of its new global payments network brand built to serve the evolving needs of customers in complex industries around the world.

As one of the largest and most secure closed-loop global payments networks, UATP network rails were built to maximize benefits for Network Members. Leveraging the strength of our future-proof technology, UATP is advancing its mission to help more organizations achieve their growth goals by making it easy and cost effective to make or accept any type of payment.

"Our Network Members and other partners rely on our expertise to solve intricate challenges in one of the most complex industries in the world, and we're always advancing our capabilities to serve the changing needs of our customers," said UATP CMO Wendy Ward. "We're uniquely positioned to expand the UATP Network reach to provide flexible, reliable payments solutions."

UATP's modern network and infrastructure simplifies the payments process with modern solutions that support and enable more payment options and currencies than ever. With UATP, businesses can eliminate the inefficiencies and expenses associated with integrating with multiple payment vendors.

With decades of experience evolving alongside the ever-changing payments landscape, UATP has a proven track record of integrating alternative forms of payment into complex legacy systems and is always planning for the next payments form factor: from tokenization to open banking, real-time payments, and more.

"Our expertise in travel has always been our mainstay, and we remain committed to being an industry leader," said Ward. "Our refreshed brand reflects the evolved vision of our team of payments experts committed to helping businesses simplify payments acceptance and replace manual, unreliable, fraud and error-prone payment processes."

For more information about UATP and its payment network or to speak with a UATP company executive, please contact Wendy Ward, Chief Marketing Officer, at [email protected].

ABOUT UATP
UATP is the global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine® provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payments experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

