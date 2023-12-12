UATP INVITES TRAVEL INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES TO AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION® 2024

Registration Now Open

WASHINGTON and VIENNA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP invites global airlines and industry executives to attend Airline Distribution 2024. The event will be held at the Palais Hansen Vienna, 12-14 March 2024 in Vienna, Austria.

Airline Distribution brings together a variety of industry leaders from around the world to discuss significant distribution issues in a neutral forum. The past three years have seen a whirlwind of activity within the travel industry: changes in distribution models; advances in technology; changes in payment strategy; and an increased demand and expectations in the overall customer experience. Capacity has now hit 2019 levels on the leisure side, with corporate travel following closely behind. Will 2024 bring the expected all-time highs for the travel industry? Attend Airline Distribution 2024 and join the conversation.

"Airline Distribution is a must-attend event to learn from the experts who work daily to solve the complex distribution issues facing the industry today," said Wendy Ward, CMO, UATP. "Attendees have the opportunity to gain first-hand experience and network with those experts representing the many divisions within the industry that are dealing with the vast changes being seen."

ABOUT UATP

UATP is the global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets; and drive growth and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine® provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payment experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

