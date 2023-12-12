UATP INVITES TRAVEL INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES TO AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION® 2024

News provided by

Universal Air Travel Plan, Inc. (UATP)

12 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Registration Now Open

WASHINGTON and VIENNA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP invites global airlines and industry executives to attend Airline Distribution 2024.  The event will be held at the Palais Hansen Vienna, 12-14 March 2024 in Vienna, Austria. 

Airline Distribution brings together a variety of industry leaders from around the world to discuss significant distribution issues in a neutral forum.  The past three years have seen a whirlwind of activity within the travel industry:  changes in distribution models; advances in technology; changes in payment strategy; and an increased demand and expectations in the overall customer experience.  Capacity has now hit 2019 levels on the leisure side, with corporate travel following closely behind.  Will 2024 bring the expected all-time highs for the travel industry?  Attend Airline Distribution 2024 and join the conversation.

"Airline Distribution is a must-attend event to learn from the experts who work daily to solve the complex distribution issues facing the industry today," said Wendy Ward, CMO, UATP. "Attendees have the opportunity to gain first-hand experience and network with those experts representing the many divisions within the industry that are dealing with the vast changes being seen."

To learn more about Airline Distribution 2024 and to register, please visit:  https://uatp.com/airline-distribution/ 

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at Airline Distribution 2024, contact [email protected].

For more information, visit UATP.com

ABOUT UATP 
UATP is the global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries.  We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets; and drive growth and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators and more.  UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine® provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders.  Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payment experience.  Learn more at uatp.com.

UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; AirPlus International; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas Aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Link Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

SOURCE Universal Air Travel Plan, Inc. (UATP)

Also from this source

SAVE THE DATE - UATP'S AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION® 2024!

SAVE THE DATE - UATP'S AIRLINE DISTRIBUTION® 2024!

UATP welcomes global airlines and travel industry leaders to attend Airline Distribution® 2024. Airline Distribution® 2024 will take place 12-14...
Vistara Becomes a UATP Merchant to Expand Selling Ability and Fuel Growth

Vistara Becomes a UATP Merchant to Expand Selling Ability and Fuel Growth

Vistara, India's finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has become a UATP Merchant. This allows...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Passenger Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.