UATP Partners With BitPay To Tap Into Cryptocurrency's Growing Payment Popularity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP is proud to be partnering with the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, BitPay, to offer its Network the ability to accept payments quickly and easily in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and six other popular cryptocurrencies for travel. Travel and leisure are among the top five items purchased with cryptocurrency based on a recent Pymnts.com survey.

"Cryptocurrency continues to gain momentum as a safe and trusted payment option, especially for high-value purchases like travel. BitPay's partnership with UATP provides their customers with the inherent benefits of blockchain payments without having to handle, hold, or buy crypto themselves" said Stephen Pair, Co-Founder and CEO, BitPay. "UATP's broad network of airlines are also now capable of reaching millions of new global customers who choose to pay with crypto regardless of what wallet they hold since BitPay supports all crypto wallets."

Bitcoin has surpassed the $1 trillion market capitalization and is recognized as the 5th largest currency in the world. BitPay, a crypto payments pioneer, has processed more than $5 billion in blockchain payments since launching in 2011.

"The UATP – BitPay partnership brings together the perfect combination of two experts in airline and cryptocurrency payments," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "Crypto payment stands to be a market changer in the industry; this partnership creates the opportunity for the airlines to attract new customers and to be a first-mover in this very exciting space."

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.



