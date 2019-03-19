UATP Partners With Uplift To Provide Installment Payment Solutions For Airlines

WASHINGTON and MENLO PARK, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP and Uplift are pleased to announce their collaboration to provide installment payments for travelers. The UATP-Uplift partnership enables travel partners to deploy installment payments directly in their online booking flow while transacting across the UATP network.

"Flexible payments are a proven way to increase conversion and drive new revenue. Together, we wanted to make flexible payments simple and easy to implement," said Brian Barth, CEO and founder, Uplift. "Uplift and UATP are collaborating to enable a seamless and transparent implementation of Uplift Pay Monthly on the UATP network - delivering instant ROI."

Through UATP's Network, Uplift is working with the world's largest airlines and travel companies to leverage payments as a marketing tool that boosts conversion and increases ancillary revenues. Uplift allows airlines to offer travelers the ability to buy now and pay over time, with low, fixed monthly payments, clarity on the total cost, only a one-day advance purchase and no hidden fees. With Uplift, customers are able to lock-in advance purchase fares for that once in a lifetime trip or a hard-earned family vacation while paying over time. Uplift's travel-specific business model supports the airline's direct to consumer distribution strategies by never re-marketing to passengers.

"Through this partnership with Uplift, UATP's Network airlines will be able to access high-value audiences and grow sales revenue," said Ralph Kaiser, president and CEO, UATP. "Uplift is 100% focused on travel and sets the standard for travel installment payments. We take great pride in working together."

For more information, visit UATP.com. Book an appointment with UATP and Uplift at Airline Distribution 2019, 19-21 March, in Miami by emailing marketing@uatp.com

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream℠ and DataMine℠, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE:AC) Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE:THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About Uplift Uplift was founded by a passionate team of travel industry veterans to provide a better way to shop, book, pay and experience travel. Our mission is to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone. By offering simple, flexible payments, Uplift benefits consumers who are able to book now and pay over time. Uplift is now available in the United States and Canada on leading travel websites.

SOURCE UATP

Related Links

http://www.uatp.com

