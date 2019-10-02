UAVenture Capital Fund Invests in New High Power Laser Technologies

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UAVenture Capital Fund (UAVC), a Tucson-based venture capital fund dedicated to the commercialization of University of Arizona discoveries, products, technologies and services, today announced its tenth, eleventh and twelfth investments.

The Fund has invested in DeUVe Photonics, Inc. whose deep-ultra-violet short-wave-length technology will address an unmet need in the 230-400 nanometer wavelength range with unmatched performance in power, reduced size and efficiency. The technology will enable the company to become a major player in existing and developing deep UV laser markets. Significant commercial opportunities for this technology exist in numerous industries such as: 1) in the defense industry to detect biological and chemical substances in a battlefield, 2) in the mining industry to detect the presence of dangerous gases and to survey underground mines, and 3) in the semiconductor industry for chip inspection on a much broader scale than exists today.

The Fund also invested in CThru Lasers, Inc. which is developing several technologies including multi-color-multi-wavelength lasers, visible lasers, and near-infrared lasers all of which have superior capabilities and efficiencies at substantially lower costs than those currently available. The technologies will target a multitude of tunable-laser market commercialization opportunities such as extremely large light displays in sports venues, underwater and space communications, and medical 3D imaging.

In addition, the Fund invested in Wavelength Unlimited Technologies, Inc. whose new technology utilizes near-to-far infrared lasers to scan for "spectral fingerprints" or to "see inside" substances. The technology has commercial application in the medical industry to detect the purity of drugs and in the security industry by using "infrared vision" to screen for hazardous materials.

Dr. Mahmoud Fallahi (Professor of Optical Sciences) and Dr. Chris Hessenius (Assistant Research Professor of Optical Sciences) are the inventors of these technologies. Both professors are nationally known experts in laser technology applications.

"Mahmoud and Chris have been working together for several years and have developed commercial applications for laser technologies far superior to anything available today. Both professors are researching and developing state-of-the-art products that are world-changing," said Fletcher McCusker, CEO and founder of UAVenture Capital.

Tech Launch Arizona Assistant Vice President Doug Hockstad said, "TLA has been working with Chris and Mahmoud for several years on their technologies. The launch of these new ventures is the culmination of that work, and a testament to the world-class, impact-focused research being conducted at UA."

"We are pleased that UAVenture Capital continues to engage with our faculty to help create an ecosystem of research, innovation, invention and commercialization," said President of the University of Arizona Robert C. Robbins. "The Wyant College of Optical Sciences leads the world in the creation of new technology at the frontiers of optics and photonics. With the help of UAVC we will bring these technologies to the world."

About UAVC:

UAVenture Capital Fund II, LLC is a Tucson based investment fund designed specifically to help finance University of Arizona connected enterprises including the commercialization of faculty led innovations originating at the UofA. The fund provides early stage capital to companies where the science or service array was pioneered by faculty members, students and/or colleagues at the University of Arizona, one of the top research universities in the world.

About Tech Launch Arizona:

The University of Arizona is a place of learning, invention and discovery, and Tech Launch Arizona helps to bring those discoveries to the world through commercial pathways. Our primary focus is on ensuring that technologies and innovations originating with UofA researchers find meaningful application.

About the University of Arizona James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences:

The UofA James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences is one of the premier educational and research institutions in optics and photonics worldwide. The college focuses on educating outstanding students with a broad foundation in all areas of optics and on providing practical experience and highly competitive technical skills. Research programs span from optical engineering to fundamental optical physics, from photonics to image science, and provides unique opportunities to pursue cutting-edge applications of optics in real systems in the real world. Graduates become professors, scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, working in academia, industry, government and business around the globe.

About the University of Arizona:

Under President Robert (Bobby) Robbins, the UofA is leading the west in initiatives to enhance on- campus innovation, invention, research and commercialization. Established in 1885, the University of Arizona, the state's land-grant university with two medical schools, produces graduates who are real-world ready through its 100% Engagement Initiative. Recognized as a global leader in research, the university brings more than $684 million in research investment each year, and ranks in the top 25 research institutions among all public universities. The UofA is advancing the frontiers of interdisciplinary scholarship and entrepreneurial partnerships and is a member of the Association of American Universities, the 62 leading public and private research universities.

