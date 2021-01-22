UBC Virtual Assistant, Linda, Demonstrates Improvement in Patient Engagement and Therapy Adherence in Patient Support Programs

According to UBC's Ron Lacy VP, Products & Innovation, "The biopharmaceutical market is embracing Linda. Linda is enabling clients to deliver more tailored touchpoints and critical care updates to the mobile devices of patients. Where we have deployed this technology, we are seeing 95% positive patient sentiment in response to the inclusion of mobile messaging in the patient's therapy journey, along with improved patient outcomes."

Lacy continues, "Our clients have seen on average a 10% decrease in patients deciding to leave the therapy program, as well as an 18% increase in average shipments to patients when comparing patients that utilize Linda versus those who don't. Our clients regularly tell us how much they appreciate Linda for patient populations that can often be hard to reach and stay compliant with their prescribed therapy. We consistently hear how much the digital assistant has made it so much easier for our clients' patients to understand their path towards recovery and support."

From enrollment, to real-time automated benefits, coverage determination and coordination, UBC Pathways® Engage allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, healthcare providers and systems to transform traditional patient access and adherence programs. UBC Pathways® Engage and Linda is improving patient experiences across the entire care continuum above and beyond patient support programs – including REMS, clinical development, decentralized trials and long-term safety surveillance programs.

UBC is committed to improving experiences and outcomes through access, education and care coordination for patients on specialty products. This includes the organization's innovative UBC Pathways® Platform providing a range of services, including electronic enrollment, electronic benefit verification (eBV), electronic prior authorization (ePA) and latest in-workflow services to ease enrollment into patient support programs.

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market which provides integrated clinical, safety and commercialization services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with innovative technologies, allowing for the best possible patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as a focus on the patient experience, safety and adherence. For additional information, visit https://ubc.com/.

