UBCF Offers Free Shopping for Breast Cancer Patients in Huntington Station, NY Mar 17-28

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is proud to host our Mattress and Pink Bag Events monthly, offering tangible support and a unique experience for breast cancer patients and survivors. Beginning this St. Patrick's Day, UBCF will host free personal shopping appointments at its Huntington Station, NY location, providing a wide array of items at no cost. To learn more and apply for a free shopping appointment, visit: //ubcf.org/ny-pink-bag-shopping/.

The Pink Bag Shopping Experience

Join us for a day of pampering and free shopping! Open to all breast cancer patients and survivors. Join us this St. Patrick's Day (March 17th) through the 28th for our March Free Shopping Pink Bag Event!

"We are absolutely thrilled to open our doors this St. Patrick's Day season to offer breast cancer patients and survivors a unique opportunity to shop for free at our Huntington Station location!" said Stephanie Mastroianni, executive director. "These monthly free shopping experiences are our way of spreading joy and providing a supportive, uplifting environment for those who have faced so much."

From March 17th through March 28th, UBCF invites eligible individuals to schedule personal shopping appointments. This "Pink Bag Shopping" experience is entirely free of charge and open to all breast cancer patients and survivors, regardless of age, gender, race, or finances. While applicants are welcome from across the United States, all approved participants must attend their scheduled appointment in person, as items cannot be stored or shipped. This event aims to provide a supportive and uplifting environment, allowing individuals to choose items that meet their personal and household needs.

Available Items

Participants attending the Pink Bag Shopping event can select from a diverse inventory of items. The selection includes:

Clothing & Shoes: A variety of apparel and footwear.

A variety of apparel and footwear. Makeup & Skin Care: Products for personal grooming and well-being.

Products for personal grooming and well-being. Personal Care Products: Essentials for daily routines.

Essentials for daily routines. Household Items: Goods to enhance home environments.

Goods to enhance home environments. Bedding: Comfort items for rest and home improvement.

Comfort items for rest and home improvement. Toys, Baby & Children's Items: Offerings for families and young ones.

These monthly Pink Bag Events emphasize United Breast Cancer Foundation's mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that began as a small grassroots organization serving low-income, under and non-insured women and men in New York State. UBCF is headquartered in Jonesboro, AR and has regional offices in New York. We serve women, men and their families across the country through 8 life-supporting patient and family programs.

SOURCE United Breast Cancer Foundation