THE THINK PINK GALA DEBUTS MARCH 14TH 2026 AT THE PLAZA WITH BERNADETTE PETERS AND A MICHELIN-STARRED CULINARY EXPERIENCE

A landmark night of glamour, generosity, and world-class artistry in support of breast cancer patients, survivors, and families

The Think Pink Gala debuts on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at the iconic Plaza Hotel, marking a cultural milestone in the New York philanthropic season. This inaugural evening unites world-class artistry with culinary excellence to mark UBCF’s 25th anniversary of life-changing support. Hosted by Melissa Gilbert, featuring Bernatette Peters, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Errico, operatic icon Denyce Graves, and many more, including culinary masters representing a legacy of over 40 Michelin stars!

The evening features Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, whose legendary career continues to define the height of American musical theater and screen, and Melissa Errico, celebrated as one of the most iconic leading ladies of musical theater. The program highlights the work of Emmy and Grammy nominated conductor, composer, and musical director Judith Clurman, who leads Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA, an acclaimed, award-winning choral ensemble and one of New York's preeminent vocal groups. The stage also features Simone Dinnerstein, a Diapason d'Or winner with fifteen number-one Billboard Classical albums, and Juno Award-winning cellist Amanda Forsyth. Direct from the Metropolitan Opera stage, the program highlights Matthew Cairns and Brittany Olivia Logan, currently celebrated as the most formidable and powerhouse voices of the Metropolitan Opera. The musical program further features Mary-Mitchell Campbell, a Drama Desk Award-winning music director and conductor celebrated for her artistic excellence and leadership on the Broadway stage.

As a centerpiece of the program, international operatic icon Denyce Graves will be honored with the Artist for Action Award, recognizing her extraordinary advocacy and her profound impact on the arts community.

The evening will be hosted by Emmy-winning producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Melissa Gilbert. Best known for her iconic role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie, Gilbert is also an Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award-winning veteran of the stage, having starred in numerous tours, regional, and Off-Broadway productions throughout her distinguished career.

The gala is co-produced by Michael A. Alden, a two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner, ensuring a night of unparalleled theatrical and musical sophistication. The sensory experience is defined by a bespoke multi-course dinner designed by a powerhouse collective of culinary masters representing a career legacy of over 40 Michelin stars. This vanguard of talent includes John Fraser, Victoria Blamey, Emma Bengtsson, Mary Attea, and Sofia Schlieben. These chefs bring their world class culinary mastery to support the vital mission of the foundation, with courses designed to reflect a shared commitment to the evening's purpose of providing direct support to those navigating a breast cancer diagnosis.

The program will also highlight the Night of Radiance initiative, which recognizes breast cancer patients and survivors with a dedicated experience of luxury and care. These guests of honor will make their debut on the grand pink carpet in designer gowns, serving as symbols of the beauty and courage the gala celebrates. This evening of music and fine dining aims to foster a community of support while raising vital funds for those navigating the challenges of a diagnosis.

For tickets and sponsorship information, please visit https://thinkpinkgala.org/

ABOUT UNITED BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a national non-profit founded 25 years ago with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive items, providing financial grants to those in need and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, and recovery. The platinum rated, 4-star charity serves patients, survivors, and families nationwide through life-supporting programs. Learn more at https://ubcf.org/

SOURCE United Breast Cancer Foundation