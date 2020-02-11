Ubee Interactive and Altice/SFR Unveil the Power of WiFi 6

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubee Interactive is pleased to partner with Altice to usher in a new era of WiFi performance excellence in France.

Ubee, Altice Labs and SFR engineering teams have collaborated to develop and deliver a range of products offering WiFi 6 support for fiber, xDSL and DOCSIS technologies in France. Altice will also offer these products in Portugal, USA and the Dominican Republic in the near future.

Under the SFR Box 8 solution umbrella, the following products, all offering WiFi 6, are currently available to SFR subscribers:

Fiber SFR Box 8 (Ubee UBN2304 GPON Home Gateway) launched in September 2019 .

. DSL SFR Box 8 (Ubee UBX1503 xDSL Integrated Access Device) launched in October 2019 .

. DOCSIS 3.1 Cable SFR Box 8 (Ubee UBC1327 D3.1 Wireless Voice Gateway) launched in November 2019 .

WiFi 6, also referred to as 802.11ax, is the next generation standard in WiFi technology and delivers higher throughput, extended coverage, and improved power efficiency. These benefits provide a faster and smoother connected experience for subscribers running bandwidth-intensive applications on multiple wireless clients.

"Ubee has partnered closely with all Altice engineering teams to reach its goal of delivering WiFi 6 into the complete Altice product line up," said Gilles Guittard, President of Ubee Europe, Middle East and Asia Markets. "The launch of WiFi 6 with GPON, DOCSIS and xDSL is an important milestone that will benefit all end-users on the SFR networks. More than speed, it will also provide better performance (availability, latency, etc.) at home for all users. It is the fruit of more than 10 years of partnership with Altice and a 2-year project from proof of concept to commercial launch."

As one of the first five cable modem vendors to achieve CableLabs® DOCSIS® 3.1 certification, Ubee has shipped more than 3 Million D3.1 devices worldwide.

About Ubee Interactive: Ubee is a global broadband technology company providing residential and commercial wire line and wireless solutions to service providers worldwide. The company develops and delivers innovative digital services to leading operators of converged communication services through its strengths in R&D, design, manufacturing and engineering. Ubee's product portfolio includes data, voice, video, and mobility devices. Ubee has offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas (USA).

SOURCE Ubee Interactive