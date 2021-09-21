Uber & Dress for Success Announce Partnership To Provide Career Resources To Help Support Women Driving & Delivering On The App

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber and Dress for Success announced a partnership aimed to help support women driving and delivering with the Uber app as they re-enter the workforce during COVID recovery. As part of this partnership, women drivers and delivery people will be invited to join Dress for Success in their local community to access the organization's coaching, networking, and professional development services to help advance their careers. In November, Uber will sponsor a month of programming across Dress for Success' global affiliate network, lending the company's expertise to present resources and experiences in support of women's economic recovery.

Over the last 18 months, unemployment and job reports have continued to show that the pandemic has caused far more women to leave the workforce than men. According to McKinsey's recently published Women in the Workplace report , more than 2.3 million women have left the U.S. workforce in 2020, while one in four working women said that they were considering downshifting their careers or dropping out of the workforce entirely.

At the same time, Uber has continued to see an increase in the number of women who earn on the app of nearly 80% since the beginning of the year, while the number of men increased by about 40%. Women are especially well-represented on Uber Eats – more than 40 percent of delivery people who use Uber Eats in the U.S. are female, and this share is growing.

"As a driver and working mother myself, I know firsthand how having flexible earning opportunities can give women the ability to earn and continue to support their families. For many of those who have had to schedule their lives around family needs during the pandemic, platforms like Uber can help fill the gap -- providing quick access to flexible work that fits around their lives," said Carrol Chang, Head of Driver Operations for the U.S. & Canada at Uber.

Uber recognizes the role it plays in people's lives by giving them access to earning opportunities upon demand. With children returning to school and new routines beginning to take shape, this partnership aims to help support those who are looking to shift or advance their careers.

"As a result of the pandemic, women have had to leave their jobs in droves to take care of their families. Many have sought alternative work options to help them manage their increased responsibilities. We appreciate Uber's leadership and are thrilled to partner with them to help encourage and give women the tools to support their career growth and job opportunities," said Joi Gordon, CEO, Dress for Success Worldwide.

Uber announced last month that all drivers and delivery people can request a letter from the company that describes their current work while using the Uber app. Drivers and delivery people can use these letters as evidence of their experience in jobs or other applications. For women drivers and delivery people that join Dress for Success, they will build on their professional experience with Uber by participating in programs that allow them to reskill with the 21st century skills needed to succeed in the post-COVID world of work.

