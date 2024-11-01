Uber and CLEAR Partner to Enhance Rider Verification Program Nationwide

CLEAR's trusted identity solution to help existing CLEAR Members easily get Uber "Verified" badge, strengthen trust on Uber platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber riders can now get the "Verified" badge even more easily through a new partnership with CLEAR , the secure identity company known for powering trusted experiences. The badge, part of Uber's rider verification process , was designed to show drivers that riders on the platform underwent additional verification steps.

In response to requests from drivers to know more about who is getting in their car, Uber began piloting their rider verification program earlier this year in a handful of cities, including Chicago, Philadelphia, and Miami. In September, the program was expanded across the US. Once a rider has gone through the verification process, a "Verified" badge will be added to their profile. Drivers will see the badge on the trip request, giving them more information to decide if they want to accept the trip. Since expanding nationwide, nearly two-thirds of active Uber riders in the US are verified.

Now, this new partnership, which leverages CLEAR's trusted brand and simple identity verification experience, will add an additional method to help even more riders get verified. CLEAR Members can easily verify their identity in the Uber app by going to their Account page, tapping the "Not Verified" badge, and selecting 'Verify with CLEAR'. Once completed, a "Verified" badge will appear on their profile. Learn more about the verified badge and how to verify with CLEAR here .

"Drivers tell us that knowing riders undergo these additional verification steps helps them feel safer," said Roger Kaiser, Head of Safety at Uber. "We've also seen that verified riders tend to have fewer serious complaints from drivers. By leveraging CLEAR's expertise in digital identity verification, we can streamline the process for their over 25 million Members to get the 'Verified' badge, which helps build a safer, more trusted platform."

"At CLEAR, identity is foundational, and through our collaboration with Uber, we are enhancing the safety of millions of rides by offering drivers increased confidence in their riders' identities," said Jon Schlegel, Chief Security Officer at CLEAR. "We are excited to extend that impact and help ensure a seamless and secure user experience for even more Uber riders nationwide."

CLEAR and Uber are committed to safeguarding rider and driver privacy. Drivers will only have access to a rider's first name, star rating, trip details, and the new "Verified" badge, ensuring transparency while maintaining privacy.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 55 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 25 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact

Uber

[email protected]

CLEAR

[email protected]

SOURCE CLEAR