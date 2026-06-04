Uber and LISC open new grant application through Health Access Fund to bridge transportation gaps for low-income patients

Funding is available for hospitals, health centers, and community health organizations in 9 markets

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) today expanded their joint Health Access Fund with the announcement of up to $750,000 in new grants—averaging $50,000 per awardee—to help nonprofit healthcare providers connect economically vulnerable people to transportation for vital health services.

The Health Access Fund supports free rides through Uber Health, Uber's HIPAA-enabled dashboard and API solution, so patients can reach their healthcare appointments, for such services as geriatric and maternal care, as well as treatment for cancer and chronic diseases, like diabetes (riders under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult). Funded by Uber and managed by LISC, the program provides grants to local hospitals, health centers, and community health organizations to help them bridge transportation gaps that prevent people from getting the care they need. Because the rides are managed through Uber Health, riders don't need to have smartphones or the Uber app to benefit.

Since the Health Access Fund's launch in 2021, Uber has contributed more than $9 million to the Fund to help expand access to care for tens of thousands of patients. The new grants will support nonprofit healthcare providers in helping patients overcome transportation barriers to care. Eligible hospitals, health centers, and community health organizations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area may apply. The grants will build on the impact of the program's current cohort and support continued access to care through the 2026–2027 grant period.

"There is plenty of evidence to demonstrate how closely transportation is linked to health, especially for people with modest incomes," said Michael Pugh, president and CEO of LISC. "Some health challenges may be insurmountable, but this one is not. We are looking forward to expanding this program to new providers and grateful for Uber's continued commitment to health, especially for people who might not otherwise be able to access care."

"Getting to a healthcare appointment is something that many of us might take for granted," said Cher Braden, head of social impact at Uber. "But when that healthcare appointment is 20 miles away and you don't have a car, or are unable to drive, or are too ill to take public transportation, then it becomes a complicated and expensive roadblock to the care you need. This program helps break down that barrier, and we are eager to expand it to reach more people."

In California, a woman with rheumatoid arthritis and limited mobility was having difficulty getting places on her own. "She lives alone with no family to rely on, and without the rides with Uber we arrange for her, she wouldn't be able to make it to her medical appointments," said Kam Lad, program manager at Venice Family Clinic, a Health Access Fund partner in Los Angeles. "These rides allow her to maintain her health and keep her independence."

Mercy Care, a health center serving the Atlanta metro area, found that reducing transportation challenges helps protect its most vulnerable patients. "A client had missed 15 appointments due to homelessness and ongoing transportation challenges, but once connected with the rides with Uber, he was able to keep nearly every appointment," said Monique Aponte, patient access center supervisor at Mercy Care. "The program has rebuilt trust and restored a sense of agency in patients who often feel unseen within traditional systems."

Just having access to transportation can help prevent permanent disability or other adverse effects, as it did for a newborn in Indiana that needed urgent care for a neurodegenerative disease. The closest specialist was in Indianapolis, and the infant's family did not have a car to get them there or the financial means to hire one.

"I'm not sure what would have happened to my patient if LISC and Uber's ride program didn't exist," said Dr. Michael Kozak, physician and assistant chief medical officer at HealthLinc in South Bend, Ind., who noted that the infant is thriving after being able to access treatment. "It's a great tool to help bridge the gap between patients and the resources they need to access their healthcare appointments," he said.

The stories reflect the need for – and overall performance of – the program to date. In fact, analysis from an evaluation of earlier grants found:

Three-quarters of patients said that a lack of transportation hindered their ability to access health and social services in the prior year.

More than half said they missed medical appointments or did not obtain the services they needed as a result of transportation challenges.

Most rides were used to access primary care—with a significant portion for women earning less than $20,000 annually.

Overall, demand for rides far exceeded what community health partners can support.

Health providers can apply for this new round of funding on the LISC website. The application deadline is June 22, 2026.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, driving affordable housing and forging vibrant, resilient communities across America. Through innovative, community-centric programs, LISC and its 34 local offices work with residents and partners across the country to close gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity so that people and places can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $38 billion to create more than 552,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 88 million square feet of retail, community, and educational space, and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

SOURCE Local Initiatives Support Corporation