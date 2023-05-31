Uber and Party City Partner to Deliver Celebration Supplies on Demand

Hundreds of Party City stores are now available to shop on demand through the Uber Eats platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Party City, the global celebrations leader, announced a partnership to bring party supplies and much more to customers nationwide. Party City is the first celebrations retailer to be available on Uber Eats.

Just in time for the summer holidays and celebrations of dads, and grads, hundreds of Party City stores across the country will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform. From birthday balloons to bachelorette must-haves, pinatas to paper goods, consumers will be able to shop for thousands of items and have them delivered right to their door. As always, Uber One members will benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and 5% discount on all Party City orders with a $15 minimum purchase. All consumers will benefit from up to 40% off their next Party City order of $20 or more with code "TIMETOPARTY." Taxes and fees apply. See app for details.

"As we head into summertime, there's so much to celebrate, and at Uber Eats we're always looking for ways to 'bring the party'," said Christian Freese, head of Grocery and New Verticals for Uber Eats in the US & Canada. "From festive decorations to party essentials, by partnering with Party City we can help America spend less time planning and more time creating memories with friends and family."

"We're always looking for new ways to provide our customers with a seamless and convenient shopping experience," said Susan Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Party City. "We're thrilled to partner with Uber Eats to expand on-demand delivery capabilities for our customers across the country. From the tiny event details to the full tablescape, this exciting new partnership with Uber Eats helps us achieve our goal of being there for all the ways you celebrate."

This partnership continues Uber's ongoing commitment to retail and grocery delivery—Party City joins PetSmart, Office Depot and more on the Uber Eats app retail category. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to save time and get more of what they need delivered on-demand within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Party City

Party City is a part of Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI), a global leader in the celebrations industry, with offerings spanning more than 70 countries around the world. PCHI is also the largest vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of party goods in North America. PCHI operates across multiple businesses within its Retail Division and Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City ( partycity.com ) is the leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned, franchise stores, and Halloween City ( halloweencity.com ) seasonal pop-up stores. The Consumer Products Division includes design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader in celebration décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories, and Anagram, the global market leader in foil balloons. PCHI is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

