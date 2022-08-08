Uber and The Body Shop Expand On-Demand Delivery Partnership Nationwide

75 stores will be available for same day delivery through Uber Eats

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and The Body Shop announced the expansion of their partnership to include almost all of the beauty company's retail stores across the U.S. This expansion brings new locations to the Uber platform and allows consumers in new cities including Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and even Alaska and Hawaii, to shop for their favorite The Body Shop products through Uber Eats.

This partnership builds on the 2020 launch that brought six pilot locations to the Uber Eats and Cornershop apps, offering products from across the company's haircare, body care and skincare lines. Beginning August 10, 75 of The Body Shop storefronts will make more than 2,000 of the beauty retailer's most popular items, including Shea Body Butter, Ginger Shampoo, and its Tea Tree range, available for purchase on the Uber Eats app and delivered, on-demand, to your doorstep. Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fee on all The Body Shop orders with $15 minimum purchase.

"When it comes to delivery at Uber, we strive to be able to get consumers whatever they want, when they want it - and that includes their beauty must-haves," said Christian Freese, head of New Verticals for Uber Eats in the US & Canada. "Beauty is an exciting space for us, and expanding with The Body Shop, a beauty industry staple for over 40 years, will allow us to bring on-demand cosmetic and personal care items to even more people across the country."

This expansion marks Uber's ongoing commitment to the retail and grocery categories. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to get the things they need from grocery stores and other merchants in an on-demand fashion within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

"Two years since The Body Shop pilot program with Uber Eats began, we're thrilled to expand our partnership to now offer reliable, fast, same-day delivery to all of our US customers, in 75 stores across the country," said Aliza Birnberg-Perruzzi, AVP, Marketing, US. "Uber Eats allows us to continue to meet our existing customers changing shopping habits and grow our customer base by meeting the needs of the beauty consumer in the US today."

