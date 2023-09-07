UBER ANNOUNCES EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Uber will be the official on-demand delivery and official rideshare partner of the NFL

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced a four-year deal to expand its partnership with the National Football League becoming the official on-demand delivery partner and official rideshare partner of the NFL. Uber is uniquely positioned to help football fans go anywhere and get anything this season, as the only scaled global player with both mobility and delivery offerings.

As the kickoff to the 2023 NFL season begins, football fans and game day enthusiasts alike will have access to special deals, limited-edition promotions, and unique integrations with the most fan-favorite food brands from across the country. Plus, with access to top grocery and convenience stores nationwide, fans can order everything they need on-demand to enjoy the game at home.

In addition to expanding its partnership with the League, Uber Eats will launch in-venue mobile ordering at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Chargers home opener on September 10. At SoFi Stadium, fans will be able to order food and drinks directly from the Uber Eats app, skip the regular concessions line, and quickly grab their favorite stadium foods without missing the action on the field. For more information, visit www.uber.com/uber-eats-at-sofi-stadium/.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the NFL to offer Uber customers even more ways to enjoy this upcoming season," said Molly Spychalski, Global Head of Brand Partnership Marketing at Uber. "We know that fans use Uber to get to games and Uber Eats to order gameday favorites when they watch from home, so teaming up with the NFL to make this season even more effortless for fans is a true touchdown."

"As the start of the 2023 NFL Season is here, we're excited to continue our partnership with Uber and expand to further categories across the business," said Tracie Rodburg, Senior Vice President, Sponsorship Management at the NFL. "Uber is uniquely positioned to benefit our fans across multiple aspects of the gameday experience and we're looking forward to collaborating in the years ahead."

Uber One members will have access to exclusive deals and member-only opportunities all season long. For $9.99/month, Uber One is the ultimate way to save across Uber rides and Uber Eats – and now, gain access to special experiences during the biggest moments of the NFL season. Celebrating each game, the best deals will live in the Uber Eats app and social channels.

ABOUT UBER

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Media Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Uber

