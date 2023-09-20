Uber Eats adds Staples to Deliver Office and School Products Nationwide

Nearly 1,000 Staples locations are now available to shop on demand through the Uber Eats platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Staples, the working and learning store, announced that they are teaming up to bring business, office and school essentials to customers across the US.

This month, the full chain of Staples US Retail Stores will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform—a convenient solution for parents and caregivers to have last-minute school supplies delivered to their doorsteps. From paper, ink and toner, to backpacks, pens, folders and more, Uber Eats consumers will be able to shop for thousands of items for scheduled or on-demand delivery. Uber One members benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off all STAPLES orders of $15 or more† † .

"Back to school and back to the office, can make September one of the busiest months of the year, and Staples has the solution to so many household challenges," said Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and New Verticals across the US & Canada. "Whether it's a printer paper emergency or a science fair project tri-fold, together with Staples we'll help people get (almost) anything they need—anytime they need it—delivered to their doorstep."

"We're excited about this new partnership with Uber to help even more consumers and small businesses find what they're looking for from Staples," said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, Staples US Retail. "Increasing on-demand delivery of our wide assortment of home office, business, and classroom products means we can be a more convenient and reliable solution— wherever you are working or learning."

This partnership continues Uber's ongoing commitment to retail and grocery delivery, which has grown throughout in 2023 to include new retailers across pet supplies, specialty grocery and more. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to get the things they need from grocery stores and other merchants in an on-demand fashion within hours—if not minutes—rather than days. 

† †  Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Other fees and taxes apply, but do not count towards order minimums. Participating non-grocery stores: $15 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee & up to 10% off. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Subject to change. View Renewable Membership T&Cs here.

About Uber 
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

