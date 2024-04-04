Uber Eats Partners with The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe becomes the first national nutritional supplement retailer on the Uber Eats app for on-demand and scheduled delivery of supplements and of must-have nutritional support products across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies announced a new nationwide partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, bringing the New Jersey-based health and wellness retailer's selection to the Uber Eats app, furthering its mission to help consumers get anything* they need, delivered on-demand. Approximately 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements are now available for ordering on Uber Eats across the United States.

The Vitamin Shoppe is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores offer the largest assortment of vitamin, supplement, and sports nutrition products at retail in the U.S., including national brands and an expanding portfolio of proprietary brands that include The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete® and TrueYou™.

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe is a growth-focused business with a digital-first mindset that is continuously transforming the way we serve our customers, by reaching them where and when they want to shop. On-demand, same-day delivery from our stores via Uber Eats provides a fast and convenient way for our customers to access their favorite health and wellness products. We are also excited that Uber Eats customers will be able to add their Healthy Awards® I.D. to all orders and earn cash back rewards from The Vitamin Shoppe in our industry-leading loyalty program."

In addition to those cash back rewards from The Vitamin Shoppe, Uber One members will benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and up to 10% off all eligible orders with a $15 minimum purchase.† And from today through May 31, 2024, consumers can use the code VITAMIN50 to receive 50% off orders of $60 or more (maximum of $40) .†† See below for terms.

"Nutrition needs are personal, and often urgent," said Beryl Sanders, Director of US Grocery & Retail partnerships at Uber. "That's one of the reasons we're most excited to bring The Vitamin Shoppe onto Uber Eats to help consumers find what they need on the app with a few taps—from vitamins and supplements to sports nutrition and on-the-go healthy snacks and drinks—and have it delivered to their doorsteps within hours, if not minutes."

As Uber's first US national nutritional supplement retailer, The Vitamin Shoppe joins a variety of retailers including Party City, Big Lots, STAPLES and more on the Uber Eats app—furthering the Uber Eats mission to help consumers get (almost!) anything* delivered on-demand. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber is uniquely poised to meet consumers' growing desire to save time and get more of what they need delivered on-demand within hours—if not minutes—rather than days.

*Not literally anything. Item availability varies by market.

†Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details.

† † Expires May 31, 2024 11:59 PST. Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details. Order minimum of $60 (before taxes and fees) is required. Maximum discount $40. Cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. Valid only at The Vitamin Shoppe stores in the US where Uber Eats is available. Exclusions may apply. Orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before expiration date. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation.

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 47 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, and green living products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through approximately 700 company-operated and franchise retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com . Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

