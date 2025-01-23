Uber Eats Partners with Wegmans to Expand Grocery Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With winter hosting and game day celebrations in full swing, Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) today announces a new partnership with Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., bringing the beloved supermarket's products directly to customers' doors. Starting this month, Uber Eats users will have the convenience of ordering from Wegmans' expansive collection of high-quality groceries through the app, increasing consumer access to the company's offerings.

Wegmans locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. are now available to shop on the Uber Eats and Uber apps, giving consumers near-instant access to Wegmans' unique selection of products, from restaurant-quality meals and artisan breads, to fresh produce, cheese sourced from around the world, and grocery staples. Wegmans locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware will be added to the app in February.

As always, Uber One members will benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% discount on all Wegmans orders with a $35 minimum purchase†. And all new Wegman's' consumers will benefit from up to 40% off their next order of $60 or more until February 5th† †. Terms apply. See app for details.

"We're thrilled to welcome Wegmans to the Uber Eats app this January," said Hashim Amin, Head of North American Grocery and Retail Delivery at Uber. "Wegmans is synonymous with high-quality food and exceptional service, and now customers can easily order everything they need for game day entertaining—from fresh produce to prepared meals and snacks—delivered right to their door. This partnership is another step in our mission to make grocery shopping more convenient and accessible for everyone."

Expanding Access to Quality Groceries

This collaboration aligns with Wegmans' commitment to providing exceptional customer service and innovation. By joining forces with Uber Eats, Wegmans aims to bring more options to its customers, allowing them to shop when and how they want.

"Our goal is to make meals easy and help our customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food," said Erica Tickle, Wegmans Vice President of Marketing and Digital Growth. "Partnering with Uber and expanding our delivery network is just one way we're able to continue delivering on that mission."

An Effortless Shopping Experience

Customers can browse and order from an extensive selection of Wegmans' products on the Uber Eats app, including fresh produce, prepared meals, and everyday essentials. Customers can build group orders with family members, place orders any time of day, and easily select replacement items with an intuitive shopping experience, real-time tracking, and the reliable delivery services that Uber Eats is known for.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 55 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 111 stores located along the east coast. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 27 consecutive years, ranking #6 in 2024.

†Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for membership details.

† † Promo expires on (2025-02-04) 11:59PM PDT. Taxes and fees still apply. Order of minimum $60 (before taxes and fees) is required. Max discount $35. Exclusions may apply. Valid only at participating and qualifying merchants in the US where Uber Eats is available. Cannot be combined. Orders placed ahead of time must be scheduled for delivery before expiration date. Offer and terms are subject to change or cancellation. Check app for availability.

