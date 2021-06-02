Uber Expands Menufy's Delivery Reach for Restaurants

LEAWOOD, Kan., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Menufy, a commission-free, online ordering system for independently owned restaurants and small chains in the U.S., has teamed up with Uber, a solution to help businesses meet the increased customer demand for delivery. Through this new partnership, Menufy's restaurant clients now have access to Uber's expansive driver network, shortening delivery times and making food delivery possible for its more than 11,000 restaurants across the U.S.



Menufy executives have observed the changes that restaurant operators are undergoing and note that one standout they've continued to hear from clients during the pandemic is the need to improve delivery service.



"With more people eating at home, today's diners expect restaurants both large and small to offer a seamless, consistent delivery experience," says Sharmil Desai, CEO of Menufy. "Adding Uber to Menufy's delivery roster solves these challenges for both restaurant operators and their customers. With this option, more restaurants can offer a consistent delivery experience without adding staffing resources. People's familiarity with the Uber brand helps boost consumer confidence and reliability for faster delivery from more local restaurants. It's a win-win."



With its "restaurant-first" approach, Menufy offers its restaurant clients food delivery service at a low 12.5% fee, while many of its competitors use a variable commission-based pricing model that can be unpredictable and eat into a restaurant's profit margins. Desai adds that Menufy's comprehensive support gives restaurants the peace of mind that their customers will be taken care of from order to delivery.



"Menufy has been an important partner in supporting restaurants during a difficult time for the industry, and on behalf of the team at Uber, we are thrilled to be working together," says Pooja Daftary, Head of Uber Direct for the U.S. and Canada. "We look forward to continued growth as we partner to provide technology solutions across the U.S. that help make on-demand delivery seamless and reliable."



In the last year, Menufy has experienced rapid growth, nearly doubling the size of its restaurant network and doubling their headcount to better serve restaurateurs and their customers. As Menufy has quickly grown its customer base, now in more than 3,000 U.S. cities, it has also grown its partner network. In addition to Uber, Menufy most recently announced its partnership with Square to bolster its point-of-sale (POS) and online ordering offerings for restaurateurs.

About Menufy

Menufy, headquartered in the Kansas City area, began in 2009 as the brainchild of passionate restaurant operators and their tech-minded friends who couldn't wait for their problems to be solved by someone else. Together, they built one of the most well-established, free online ordering systems for restaurants with transparent pricing. Today, Menufy supports more than 11,000 independently owned restaurants and small chains in more than 3,000 U.S. cities.



Menufy's primary goal is to grow off-premise business by driving traffic to the restaurant's brand, while strengthening their profit margins. They equip restaurateurs with an online ordering website designed around the restaurant's brand and offer full data ownership, a loyalty program, complimentary analytics, and digital and print marketing services. Customers can order directly from the restaurant's website or from the Menufy portal or app, which accept more payment options than any other restaurant e-commerce system, including cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos Standard (PAX), and Binance USD (BUSD) at participating restaurants. Follow Menufy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.



