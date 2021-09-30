Uber Launches "The Holiday Shop" for On-Demand Seasonal Delivery

Starting October 1, The Holiday Shop by Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch will allow customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and West Palm Beach to order a variety of Halloween-themed items directly on the Uber Eats app. After Halloween, the shop will transition into upcoming holidays and continue to rotate seasonally while it expands to more markets. Menu items include:

Pumpkin Decorating Kit (softball pumpkin, washable paint, paint brush, glue with applicator, glitter, pom poms, Halloween stickers, jewels, and googly eyes) - $12.00

Mr. Jack O's Pumpkin Carving Kit Package (medium pumpkin, carving kit, choice of flameless or real tea light candle) - $25.00

Carving Pumpkin (medium size pumpkin, used for carving) - $13.00

Cinderella Pumpkin (decorative pumpkins in a variety of pastel and autumn colors, great for cooking) - $15.00

Carving Kit (carving tools) - $10.00

Pumpkins ranging in size from $5.00 - $15.00

The one-stop shop for all things holiday will allow customers to search for their Halloween items using their favorite eerie emojis including a ghost and pumpkin. To order, type the emoji into the search bar on the Uber Eats app and The Holiday Shop will pop up in available cities.

Uber Pass and Eats Pass holders will enjoy $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders of $15+.*

"Our goal is to make Uber a destination that customers can rely on to get whatever they need when they need it, so creating a Holiday Shop that offers festive items for all types of celebrations was a no brainer," said Raj Beri, Uber's Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals. "We're extremely proud to leverage our technology and logistics expertise to support a family-owned small business and enable them to deliver high-quality, seasonal items right to their customers without losing that personal local touch."

"Over the last few years, we've seen our customer base become more interested in having our products delivered rather than coming into our brick-and-mortar locations," said Brandon Helfer, Owner-Operator of Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch. "With this partnership, we will be able to fulfill more delivery requests and get our customers into the holiday spirit without them having to leave their home or office. Our exclusive relationships with growers and farmers around the country, along with this new partnership with Uber, will allow us to accommodate more customers and deliver more of what makes the holidays special."

Uber is the one platform that helps customers to go anywhere and get anything. With our eyes set on powering on-demand commerce, Uber Eats provides instant access to local merchants that extends beyond prepared food delivery, across the globe. With groceries, convenience, alcohol and other must-haves like wellness products, pet essentials, and now seasonal holiday must-haves, Uber is focused on helping consumers get more — more convenience, more variety, and more connections to commerce they love.

Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees and Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch are part of Proper Companies. Established in 2012, Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees is a second generation family-owned business operating in cities nationwide with trees freshly cut and delivered from local farms. Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch extends the founders' love of holiday to Halloween, a time for fun, fright, and cool fall nights—for guests who visit a Patch in person, or who experience the magic at home through this partnership with Uber.

