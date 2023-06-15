Uberflip Announces Findings From ROI Study Conducted by GTM Partners

Analysts Confirm Powerful Customer Results Achieved, Including 267% Increase in Pipeline

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces the conclusions of a GTM Perspectives ROI study by GTM Partners , a next-generation GTM analyst firm focused on data-driven, third-party validation. The study affirmed that Uberflip helps marketers, salespeople and go-to-market teams accelerate their buyer's journey, scale their account-based marketing (ABM) programs and improve seller performance and close rates with Digital Sales Rooms. It also went beyond this, confirming the measurable business impact that customers have when using Uberflip.

"Our primary focus aims to be the voice of the industry for all things GTM and to advise companies on how to get the most out of their technology investments," says Sangram Vajre, co-founder and chief executive officer at GTM Partners. "After we analyzed Uberflip's technology, use cases and results, it's clear that the platform elevates productivity, increases relevance, engagement & conversion - and improves win-rates. But the real impact goes even further, as the stats from our GTM Perspectives study reveal."

The GTM Partners GTM Perspective study unveiled the following statistics:

200% increase in marketing attributed revenue (Ecovadis) 267% increase in pipeline (ContinuumCloud) 366% increase in sign-ups to trial or purchase (SketchUp, Trimble) 800+ new marketing qualified accounts added (MQAs) (Matillion) 42% increase in sales velocity with $83M in influenced pipeline (Lacework) 400 accounts engaged in 90 days (Triplelift)

GTM Perspectives also looks at all the categories a vendor is in and uses G2 intent data to better understand traffic patterns in those categories as well as look at the growth and quality of customer reviews to guide in the analysis. GTM Partners also performs customer interviews, providing a voice of the customer along with in-depth research and data analysis.

Customer interviews revealed that Uberflip:

Scales personalization, ABM and 1:1 content experiences

Puts power in GTM teams versus development teams (thanks to no code drag and drop options)

Engages buyers across the lifecycle

Enables sales to create digital sales rooms for each deal

Helps BDRs and AEs enable buyers faster

Alerts sales reps in the moment a key prospect engages

Seamlessly integrates with the go-to-market tech stack

Shows what content is performing best across marketing and sales

"When we spoke to Uberflip's customers and looked at their reviews on G2, it was clear that this technology is going to become a must-have for marketers, salespeople and go-to-market teams," says Bryan Brown, founder and chief analyst at GTM Partners. "The platform enables buyers to purchase faster with relevant content experiences, offers one platform with unique products built for marketing, sales and success teams, and provides engagement data that informs GTM teams what campaigns and content are working. These value propositions deliver real and tangible value in terms of business outcomes."

For Uberflip, these findings are another marker the team is on the right track.

"Receiving third-party validation from GTM Partners, along with the positive results from our customers, underscores our efforts to innovate and evolve based on what organizations need today," said Yoav Schwartz, CEO of Uberflip. "We may have pioneered the content experience space, but we're not done iterating on it. The best is yet to come."

About Uberflip

Uberflip is a content experience platform that empowers marketing and sales to create engaging, relevant content destinations quickly for every campaign, audience, and stage of the customer journey. Marketers use our platform to scale how they incorporate content into every touchpoint and remove friction from the customer journey by surfacing the right content at the right time. For more information, visit uberflip.com .

About GTM Partners

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Atlanta, GTM Partners is the brainchild of B2B go-to-market industry experts Sangram Vajre, industry expert Bryan Brown and Judd Borakave. The firm was created to help GTM professionals and solutions vendors achieve efficient growth by transforming their GTM strategy and process. To understand the offerings for GTM vendors and members, please visit gtmpartners.com .

