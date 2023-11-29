Uberflip Announces Jeremy Schultz as Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Cogan as Chief Revenue Officer

The two hires come as Uberflip prepares for strategic growth with new leadership

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading content engagement platform, today announced Jeremy Schultz as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Cogan as Chief Revenue Officer. Schultz and Cogan have extensive leadership experience and proven success in strengthening organizations. Together they are bringing a refreshed strategic vision to Uberflip's next chapter with plans to steer the company toward continued success and growth.

"Bringing in a new CEO and CRO will grow Uberflip in new ways," said Simon Wilson, Executive Chair at Uberflip. "Their collective experience will allow us to not only continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients, but will further solidify Uberflip's position as the leader in content experience."

Schultz brings more than 25 years of sales strategy and executive experience to Uberflip. Most recently, he was the CEO of Modus, a B2B SaaS company specializing in marketing software, where he steered the company to a 30%+ year-over-year SaaS growth and a 94%+ retention rate. His strategic leadership led to a successful exit through an acquisition in July 2023.

"As I take on responsibility as CEO, my focus is leading with integrity, empowering our team, and charting a course for sustained excellence," said Schultz. "With Uberflip being the pioneer of content experiences, we are able to position ourselves in a place where we can continue to thrive and evolve as fast as our clients' needs."

Schultz started his career in advertising sales and held roles including Vice President of Commercial sales at Salesforce, EVP Strategy & Revenue at SAVO Group, and Head of Sales Operations and Enablement at DexYP. Schultz is the Chairperson of the Board at Concerts for Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization he co-founded in 2019. Through this foundation, he contributes to raising funds for "make-a-wish" style grants, providing support to cancer fighters and their caregivers.

Cogan brings more than 20 years experience supporting, designing and executing revenue generating models. His experience spans sales, customer success, partnerships, strategy and operations. He was GM of the Americas at Piano, a Digital Experience Platform. Prior to Piano, Cogan was SVP of Sales at Lytics, a customer data platform. At Jama Software, Cogan led Sales and CS and helped drive a $200 million growth equity investment from Insight Partners.

"As CRO, I plan to do more than just drive revenue growth, but also create strategic partnerships, and optimize our sales and marketing efforts," said Cogan. "This will be a seamless transition for our clients who will continue to receive unparalleled innovation. It's an honor to join the Uberflip team and work closely alongside Jeremy to leverage our collective strengths and navigate this economy and industry together."

